DelveInsight has launched a new report on Fabry Disease Epidemiology

Fabry disease (FD) is a devastating, progressive, inherited condition caused by lysosomal dysfunction linked to chromosome X and mutations in the GLA gene located in chromosome Xq22.1 which encodes the alpha-galactosidase A (AGA) enzyme.

Fabry Disease Epidemiology and Changing Market Dynamics of Fabry Disease Epidemiology in the Seven Major Markets

Fabry Disease Epidemiology

Fabry Disease is classified as the Type 1 classic and Type 2 later-onset on the basis of phenotype of the disease. Both sub-types result in renal failure, and/or cardiac disease, and early death. Type 2 later-onset Fabry Disease is more frequent as compared to Type 1 classic Fabry Disease.

Key facts of Fabry Disease Epidemiology

As per DelveInsight estimates, total prevalent population of Fabry disease (FD) in the 7MM was found to be 16,691 in 2017. Among all the countries, the estimates show higher prevalent population of Fabry disease (FD) in the United States with 7,785 cases in 2017.

Among the EU5 countries, UK had the highest prevalent population of Fabry disease, followed by Italy in 2017. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent population.

As per DelveInsight estimates, among the 7MM, Japan had the lowest prevalent population of Fabry disease in 2017.

Females are more prone to FD than males in United States. This trend is expected to increase during the study period and as per DelveInsight’s analysts

Fabry Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FD in 7MM [2017-2030]

Gender -specific Cases of FD [2017-2030]

Type- specific Cases of FD [2017-2030]

Severity-specific Cases of FD [2017-2030]

Fabry Disease Epidemiology Report Scope

The Fabry Disease report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, and classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Fabry Disease Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Fabry Disease in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Fabry Disease in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Fabry Disease

The report provides the segmentation of the Fabry Disease epidemiology

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Fabry Disease Fabry Disease: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Epidemiology and Fabry Disease Patient Population Fabry Disease Treatment KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

What will be Key Questions Answered?

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Fabry Disease?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Fabry Disease epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Fabry Disease across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Fabry Disease?

What are the currently available treatments of Fabry Disease?

