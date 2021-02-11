he global brushless DC motor market size is expected to reach $71,942.6 million in 2026, from $34,153.5 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2026. Brushless DC motor is a synchronous DC motor powered by a DC power source. These motors are highly efficient in generating large amount of torque over a wide speed range. They have permanent magnets on the outside and a spinning armature on the inside.

The permanent magnets rotate around the fixed armature, which is called the rotor. The rotor moves 180-degrees when an electric current is connected to the armature. The brushes act as the rotor spins, which contacts the stator, allowing the rotor to spin to a full of 360-degrees by flipping the magnetic field.

The features of brushless DC motors such as enhanced speed torque, high efficiency, reliability, durability, and outstanding controllability boosts its adoption in many industrial applications. The rise in demand for electric vehicles from developing countries, increase in demand for HVAC applications, and surge in robotics technology are some of the key factors that fuel the market growth.

However, factors such as slow-down in the automotive industry and high initial cost of investment and complexity are restricting the market growth. Furthermore, the growing industrial robotics technology is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the brushless DC motors market in the forecast period.

The global Brushless DC motor market is segmented on the basis of rotor type, end user, and region. By rotor type, it is divided into inner rotor brushless DC motors and outer rotor brushless DC motors. The inner rotor segment is anticipated to dominate the global Brushless DC motor market in the future, owing to its adoption in industrial robots due to rising trend toward automation and technical improvements in industrial robots.

By end user, it is divided as industrial machinery, automotive, healthcare, HVAC industry, and others. Others include consumer electronic products, automation, aerospace & defense, energy, and robotics. The industrial machinery segment is projected to dominate the global Brushless DC motor market during the forecast period.

The global Brushless DC motor market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which include North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, India, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share during forecast period and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key market players profiled in the report for the Brushless DC motor market include Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Ametek Inc., Arc Systems Inc., Bühler Motor GmbH, Faulhaber, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Maxon motors AG, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Nidec Corporation, and Oriental Motor Co. Ltd. Many competitors in the brushless DC motor market adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy to expand their product portfolio for business expansion. For instance, in May 2019, Ametek Inc. introduced a new series of brushless DC motors, EC042B IDEA Motor Series, under the brand Hayden Kerk Pittman. Its applications include aerospace systems, semiconductor processing equipment, lab automation, medical devices, communications equipment, and many other.

GLOBAL BRUSHLESS DC MOTOR MARKET SEGMENTS

BY ROTOR TYPE

• Inner Rotor Brushless DC Motors

• Outer Rotor Brushless DC Motors

BY END USER

• Industrial Machinery

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• HVAC industry

• Others

BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

• Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

• Ametek Inc., Arc Systems Inc.

• Bühler Motor GmbH

• Faulhaber

• Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

• Maxon motors AG

• MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

• Nidec Corporation

• Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.

