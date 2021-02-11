Thu. Feb 11th, 2021

Atlantic Financial Management

All News

Fitness Tracker MarketForecast & Global Industry Analysis by 2025

ByTMR Research

Feb 11, 2021 , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

A fitness tracker is a device or application for monitoring and tracking fitness-related metrics such as distance walked or run, calorie consumption, and in some cases heartbeat and quality of sleep. A fitness tracker can be a smartwatch, or other small device linked to a local area network or otherwise connected to an IT system. The global fitness tracker market will reach 49.45 billion USD by 2025 from 19.64 billion USD in 2018 with a CAGR of 14.1% during the period.

Growth by Region

Asia Pacific will be fastest growing region owing to increase in population, technological advancements and economic growth. China has huge demand for fitness trackers due to increase in awareness towards fitness among the people. North America held largest share in the market and will continue to dominate the market. Europe will grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during the period.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3994

Drivers vs Constraints

Increase in wearable gadgets and technological advancements are driving the market growth. Increasing health awareness and growing standard of living are further boosting the growth of the market. However, high cost and risk of data theft are hampering the market growth.

Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/3994/Single

Industry Trends and Updates

Naked Labs Inc, a California-based startup focusing on 3D scanning technology, has launched a home-use 3D body scanner for fitness tracking.

RiverSong has launched a new fitness tracker – the ACT HR Smart Band, which comes with a 0.87-inch OLED display used to monitor sleep, heart rate and other daily activities.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/3994

https://atlanticfinancialmanagement.co.uk/

By TMR Research

Related Post

All News

New Research Study on Streaming Analytics market Predicts Steady Growth Till 2027 | Company Market Share Analysis| Reports Globe

Feb 11, 2021 Mark Willams
All News

Global X-ray Fluorescence (XRF) Market 2020 – Bourevestnik, Horiba, DFMC, Bruker, Hitachi, BSI, LANScientific, Helmut Fischer

Feb 11, 2021 prachi
All News

Global SMIA Market 2020 – Jiangsu Qingquan, Baiqi Corp, Fuda, Jincheng Pharm

Feb 11, 2021 prachi

You missed

All News

New Research Study on Streaming Analytics market Predicts Steady Growth Till 2027 | Company Market Share Analysis| Reports Globe

Feb 11, 2021 Mark Willams
All News

Global X-ray Fluorescence (XRF) Market 2020 – Bourevestnik, Horiba, DFMC, Bruker, Hitachi, BSI, LANScientific, Helmut Fischer

Feb 11, 2021 prachi
News

Garden and Orchard Type Tractors Machinery Market, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2027: Up Market Research

Feb 11, 2021 animesh
All News

Global SMIA Market 2020 – Jiangsu Qingquan, Baiqi Corp, Fuda, Jincheng Pharm

Feb 11, 2021 prachi