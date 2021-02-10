According to the report, the global Epoxy composite industry was estimated at $16.4 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $24.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in demand for composite in the automotive industry, emerging end-use applications of fiber composites and environmental advantages, and surge in demand for epoxy composite from wind energy industry fuel the growth of the global Epoxy composite market. On the other hand, expensive and complex carbon fiber manufacturing process impedes the growth to some extent. However, increase in adoption of composite from different industries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6993

Covid-19 scenario-

Disruptions in the automotive and electronic components supply chains as a result of production restrictions and lockdown to counter the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to hamper the global epoxy composite market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the demand from end-use sectors including aerospace & defense, solar, industrial, marine, and pipes & tanks have been curtailed as well.

Moreover, the government bodies in various regions have issued certain relaxations on the restrictions, owing to which the industries are restarting their processes with concern to all precautionary measures.

The glass segment to lead the trail by 2027-

Based on type, the glass segment contributed to more than three fifths of the global epoxy composite market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. This is attributed to increase in demand for glass fiber from transportation, wind energy, and aerospace & defense industries. Nevertheless, the carbon segment would register the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the study period. The market growth is attributed to the increased demand from applications where lightweight and superior performance is necessary, such as components for aircraft, automobile, rail, and consumer goods of high quality.

The automotive segment to dominate during the estimated period-

Based on application, the automotive segment accounted for more than one-fifth of the global epoxy composite market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to retain its top status till 2027. Furthermore, the segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027. Advantages offered by epoxy composites, such as lightweight, durability, and mechanical strength increases the efficiency of the automotive, in turn, drives the growth of the segment.

Asia-Pacific to rule the roost in terms of revenue, North America to grow at a significant pace-

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global epoxy composite market. In addition, the region would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.3% by 2027. This is due to the presence of increasing automotive, wind energy, and aerospace & defense industries in the region. Furthermore, the presence of large epoxy composite manufacturers, rapid urbanization, and growing economy in the region also fuel the market growth in this region. Moreover, North America is anticipated to portray the CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Frontrunners in the industry-

Barrday Inc.

Bhor Chemicals and Plastics Private Limited

Cytec Solvay Group

Hexcel Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Park Aerospace Corp

SGL Carbon SE

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries Inc.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6993

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter