Global Automotive Transfer Case Market: Introduction

A transfer case is employed in multiple powered axle vehicles, four wheel drives and all-wheel drives to transmit power from the power transmission system to the front and rear axles of a vehicle. The transmission takes place by the means of a gear, hydraulics or chain drive. Primarily, a transfer case is used to synchronize the rotation between the front and rear axles since the axles function at different speeds owing to the difference in tire diameters. An automotive transfer case can operate in two modes, namely, two wheel drive and four wheel drive. This feature is interchangeable in heavy trucks and off road vehicles for the driver. However, in other vehicle types such as sports cars the feature is permanently locked to ‘four wheel drive’ mode and is not selectable by the driver. In some vehicles the transfer case is operated with the help of a shifter, while in other vehicles it is electrically operated by means of a switch.

Increasing automotive production, combined with rising fuel efficiency standards are the key factors driving growth in the global automotive transfer case market. Moreover, the need for high strength in off-road vehicles to increase the overall efficiency during harsh conditions is expected to generate revenue in the global automotive transfer case market.

How about looking through the sample of Automotive Transfer Case market report? https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13078

Global Automotive Transfer Case Market: Segmentation The global automotive transfer case market is segmented on the basis of drive type, housing type, shift type, vehicle type, sales channel and region. On the basis of drive type, the global automotive transfer case market can be segmented into gear-driven and chain-driven. The gear-driven segment is expected to register the highest growth rate, primarily due to its increasing adoption in the production of passenger vehicles. However, the chain-driven segment is primarily driven by off-road and heavy commercial vehicles due to the increased strength it offers. On the basis of housing type, the global automotive transfer case market can be segmented into married and divorced/ independent. Based on shift type, the global automotive transfer case market can be segment into MSOF (Manual Shift on the fly) transfer case and ESOF (Electronic shift on the fly) transfer case. On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive transfer case market can be segmented into passenger vehicles, LCVs (low commercial vehicles), HCVs (heavy commercial vehicles), buses & trucks and off-road vehicles. Based on sales channel, the global automotive transfer case market is segmented into OEMs and after-market sales. After-market sales is primarily driven by the off-road driving enthusiast. It has been observed that majority of off-road vehicle drivers modify their vehicles to use gear-driven transfer cases to gain additional strength at the cost of extra weight and noise. Want a sneak peek into the Automotive Transfer Case market? Access the “TOC” of Automotive Transfer Case market report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/13078

Global Automotive Transfer Case Market: Regional Outlook Asia pacific is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period, primarily due to rising automobile production in the region. Second to Asia Pacific, Europe is expected to take the lead in terms of market share in the global automotive transfer case market. Planning to enter the arena of Automotive Transfer Case market? Prebook our Automotive Transfer Case market report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/13078

Global Automotive Transfer Case Market: Competition Landscape Examples of some industry participants identified in the global automotive transfer case market are Magna International Inc., GKN plc, BorgWarner Inc., American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., Meritor Heavy Vehicle Systems LLC, Marmon Group, Hyundai Dymos Inc., Fabco Automotive Corporation And Univance Corporation. OEMs forming strategic alliances with major automotive vehicle manufacturers to increase their market penetration is a key trend identified across the market. Frequent product development to aid vehicle manufacturers in achieving stringent fuel efficiency standards is identified as a key factor to hold long term contracts in the competitive environment. Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s Automotive Industry About us: Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches. Contact us: Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]