Cryptococcal Meningitis (CM) is a severe infection of the brain and spinal column that can occur in people living with HIV. CM is caused by a fungus called Cryptococcus neoformans, and results in inflammation and swelling of the brain; it can be extremely debilitating and/or painful, which can damage the brain. Also, the fungus can cause disease in the lungs, and less commonly, in the kidneys, skin, urinary tract, and lymph node.

According to the “Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” Cryptococcus neoformans is a fungus that is present in the environment throughout the world. Most people get exposed to the microscopic fungus as a child, but they never get sick from it. Still, in people with weakened immune systems such as those living with HIV/AIDS, Cryptococcus can stay hidden in the body and later become a serious (but not contagious) brain infection called Cryptococcal Meningitis.

Many of the Cryptococcal Meningitis symptoms are similar to those seen in other diseases. These include fever, tiredness, stiff neck, body aches, headaches (often severe), nausea/vomiting, and skin lesions. Other symptoms include confusion, muddled thinking, vision problems, and possibly seizures.

As per the study conducted by Felix Bongomin et al. (2018), Cryptococcal Meningitis is the second most common HIV-associated opportunistic infection worldwide and has become one of the leading causes of death among patients living with HIV/AIDS in resource-limited settings, causing ~15-20% of AIDS-related deaths globally. About 73% of the over 200,000 estimated global annual cases of Cryptococcal Meningitis occur in Sub-saharan Africa.

As per the study conducted by J. Eric Piña-Garza MD et al. (2019), Cryptococcal meningitis is uncommon before age 10, and perhaps only 10% of cases occur before age 20. Male infection rates are higher than females, and most children with Cryptococcal Meningitis are immunosuppressed.

are immunosuppressed. As per the Delveinsight, Cryptococcal Meningitis occurs more frequently in males than in Females.

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Cryptococcal Meningitis Cryptococcal Meningitis Disease Background and Overview Cryptococcal Meningitis Patient Journey Cryptococcal Meningitis Epidemiology and Patient Population Cryptococcal Meningitis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Cryptococcal Meningitis Cryptococcal Meningitis Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

Related Reports

Cryptococcal Meningitis Market Insight

DelveInsight’s “Cryptococcal Meningitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Cryptococcal Meningitis historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cryptococcal Meningitis market size and share analysis in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Cryptococcal Meningitis (CM) Pipeline Insights

Cryptococcal Meningitis (CM) Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Cryptococcal Meningitis (CM) market.

