Defibrillator Market is estimated to account for over US$ 9.9 Billion by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~4% from 2019 to 2030.

The market growth of the defibrillator market can be attributed to several factors, which has led to its wide-scale adoption. The incidences & prevalence of cardiac disorders, growing focus on providing public-access defibrillators and technological advancements in defibrillators are anticipated to further contribute to substantial market growth between 2019 and 2030. However, issues related to the use of implantable & automated external defibrillators and frequent product recalls are likely to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Major Key Players of the Defibrillator Market are:

Boston Scientific, Koninklijke Philips N.V, ZOLL Medical Corporation, SCHILLER, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Medtronic, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION., Physio-Control, METsis Medikal Ltd., Metrax GmbH, among others.

To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes, research centers, and companies. For instance, In December 2017, Zoll Medical Corp. and Myant, Inc. entered an exclusive strategic multi-year agreement to jointly develop technologies that will be leveraged in future generations of the Zoll LifeVest wearable defibrillator.

Incidences & prevalence of cardiac disorders coupled with increasing aging population is expected to boost the growth of the market. The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases has also increased in individuals below 35 years and Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) is believed to be the major causes of death in younger population. Rising awareness about the cardiac diseases and growing demand for treatment of SCA is expected to support growth of the market over the forecast period.

The Defibrillator Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Applications and region.

Major Product of Defibrillator Market covered are:

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

External Defibrillator

Major Applications of Defibrillator Market covered are:

Hospitals

Clinics, & Cardiac Centers

Pre-Hospital Care Settings

Home Care Settings

The most common cause of death due to Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) is the unawareness and unavailability of defibrillators. Therefore many developed countries are making efforts to increase defibrillator awareness through training programs at schools, offices, and other public places. Also, many initiatives are being taken to make it mandatory to store and maintain automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at public places like sports arenas, schools, government facilities, and institutes. Therefore, implementation of such regulation in developed countries will aid in the upsurge the market size.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Defibrillator consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Defibrillator market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Defibrillator manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Defibrillator with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecast Years – 2019 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs) Technological Advancements GLOBAL DEFIBRILLATOR MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (S-ICDs) Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (T-ICDs) External Defibrillator Manual External Defibrillator Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCDs) Automated External Defibrillator (AEDs) GLOBAL DEFIBRILLATOR MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals, Clinics, & Cardiac Centers Pre-Hospital Care Settings Home Care Settings Others GLOBAL DEFIBRILLATOR MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY REGION North America Defibrillator Market Europe Defibrillator Market Asia Pacific Defibrillator Market Rest of the World (ROW) Defibrillator Market COMPETETIVE LANDSCAPE Market Share Analysis (2018) Key Strategies Assessment New Product Launches Merger & Acquisitions Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships Expansions Other Strategies COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products Offered, Financial Performance*, Recent Developments) Boston Scientific Corporation Koninklijke Philips N.V ZOLL Medical Corporation SCHILLER Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. Medtronic NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION. Physio-Control, Inc. METsis Medikal Ltd. Metrax GmbH

*Financial details might not be captured in case of privately-held companies or for companies that do not report this information in public domain

