Sterile injectable drugs market is estimated to be over US$ 500.0 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

The continual growth of the sterile injectable drugs market can be attributed to several factors that have led to the wide scale adoption of these drugs for treatment and speedy recovery. Moreover, growing demand for these drugs for treatment of chronic disease across the globe is anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth during 2019 and 2030. To obtain better insights into the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives. In 2015, Pfizer acquired Hospira, a provider of infusion technologies, injectable drugs, and biosimilars. In 2018, Endo acquired Somerset Therapeutics, a developer and marketer of ophthalmic drug sterile injectable.

Major Key Players of the Sterile Injectable Drugs Market are:

Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Johnson & Johnson Services, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Gilead Sciences, Inc. Baxter, and others.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases has significantly promoted the need for new and more efficient drugs for treatment purposes. Moreover, rapid FDA approval of sterile injectable drugs and rising government funds for developments of healthcare sector are also propelling the growth of the global sterile injectable market growth.

Factors such as affordability, convenience, safety, and accurate dosage creates convenience for doctors and patients, which inturn has played a crucial role in driving the growth of the global sterile injectable market. Moreover, the drug is injected in the body via syringes and needles which is more effective when compared with oral medicines. This leads to a speedy recovery from diseases owing to which patients have to spend lesser time in hospitals. All these factors have been significant in contributing to the rising demand for sterile injectable drugs.

The Sterile Injectable Drugs Market is segmented on the basis of Molecule Type, Drug Class, Indication, Route of Administration and region.

Major Molecule Type of Sterile Injectable Drugs Market covered are:

Small Molecule

Large Molecule

Major Drug Class of Sterile Injectable Drugs Market covered are:

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

Immunoglobulin

Vaccines

Blood Factors

Cytokines

Peptide Hormones & Insulin

Major Indication of Sterile Injectable Drugs Market covered are:

Neurology

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Autoimmune Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Infectious Disorders & Cancer

Major Route of Administration of Sterile Injectable Drugs Market covered are:

Subcutaneous (SC)

Intravenous (IV) & Intramuscular (IM)

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Sterile Injectable Drugs consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Sterile Injectable Drugs market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Sterile Injectable Drugs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Sterile Injectable Drugs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Contents

