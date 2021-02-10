Tumor Ablation is estimated to be over US$ 545.3 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at 11.1% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

The significant growth of the market can be attributed to growing number of geriatric population followed by increasing number of cancer patients. Moreover, technological advancements in ablation devices in emerging countries, is anticipated to boost the growth of the tumor ablation market over the forecast period. However, high cost of tumor ablation treatment is likely to restrain the market to a certain extent.

Major Key Players of the Tumor Ablation Market are:

Medtronic, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, AngioDynamics, Boston Scientific Corporation, NeuWave Medical, (Johnson & Johnson Services), Galil Medical Inc. (BTG International Ltd), Misonix, HealthTronics, Inc., Sonacare Medical, MERMAID MEDICAL A/S among others.

According to World Health Organization, around 13% of the populace worldwide is aged 65 and above. The incidence of cancer is increasing with ageing. Around 60% of all cancer cases are diagnosed in patients aged 65 and above. Age related changes in the body are associated with an increased susceptibility to toxicity during chemotherapy and also, surgery is not offered to older patients mostly due to increased risk of surgical mortality. For the aged patients, who are not qualified for surgery and for whom chemotherapy is not a suitable option, there are technologies such as Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA), Microwave ablation (MWA) and Cryoablation to treat their cancer. This is expected to propel the growth of the Tumor Ablation Market.

The Tumor Ablation Market is segmented on the basis of Technology, Applications and region.

Major Technology of Tumor Ablation Market covered are:

Radiofrequency Ablation

Microwave Ablation

Cryoablation

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)

Major Applications of Tumor Ablation Market covered are:

Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Bone Metastasis

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Tumor ablation has become more mainstream because of advancements in laparoscopic surgical approach and percutaneous ablation. Percutaneous image guided ablation is a safe, minimally invasive treatment for patients who have not achieved desired results by chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Techniques such as radiofrequency (RFA), microwave (MWA) and cryoablation ablation use thermal energy to heat or cool tumorous tissue at cytotoxic level. Moreover, Ultrasound guided high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) is a safe and feasible tumor ablation modality to manage solid tumors in difficult locations such as renal cancer, pancreatic cancer and metastatic bone tumors. It is a relatively new technique that has great potential for further development. This in turn aids the substantial growth of the tumor ablation market.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Tumor Ablation consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Tumor Ablation market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Tumor Ablation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Tumor Ablation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Contents

