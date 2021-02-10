Teleradiology services market was valued at over US$ 5.2 Bn in 2018 and It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2019 to 2030.

The enormously enhanced capacity of the internet and swift speed of communication have permitted a much extensive use of teleradiology. Healthcare facilities across the world are providing day-time reporting, for out of hours imaging services in other countries, with different time zones. Revolution in digital image processing technologies ensure effective image distribution across the various regions worldwide. Additionally, advancement in interventional radiology across the globe and upsurge in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, arthritis and coronary heart diseases, are boosting the number of radiological procedures. Moreover, the necessity of time-saving interpretation of radiographs with quality is demanded in developed economies. In order to tackle the increasing demand for radiological procedures and comprehensive interpretation, teleradiology is being preferred by healthcare providers across the globe.

Major Key Players of the Teleradiology Services Market are:

Envision Healthcare, MEDNAX Services, Argus Radiology, Teleradiology Solutions, USARAD Holdings, ONRAD, Teleconsult Europe, Africa Telerad Limited, American Imaging Consultants, Unilabs, 4ways Healthcare Limited and Euro American Tele Radiology among others.

Download PDF to Know the Impact of COVID-19 on “Teleradiology Services Market” at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/61

Surge in the incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, arthritis and coronary heart disease is anticipated to propel the overall global teleradiology services market. According to the World Health Organization, chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise by 57% by the year 2020. Emerging markets will be hardest hit, as population growth is anticipated be most significant in developing nations. Moreover, almost half of the total chronic disease deaths are attributable to cardiovascular diseases; obesity and diabetes are also showing worrying trends, not only because they already affect a large proportion of the population, but also because they have started to appear earlier in life. According to Cancer Research UK, there were 17 million new cases of cancer worldwide in 2018. These factors have been crucial for accelerating in the growth of the global teleradiology market.

The Teleradiology Services Market is segmented on the basis of Service Type, Specialty, Modality, Applications and region.

Major Service Types of Teleradiology Services Market covered are:

General Reporting

Consultation

Auditing

Major Specialty of Teleradiology Services Market covered are:

Neurology

Cardiology

Oncology

Musculoskeletal

Gastroenterology

Major Modality of Teleradiology Services Market covered are:

Computed Tomography (CT)

X-ray, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound, Nuclear Imaging

Major Applications of Teleradiology Services Market covered are:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Developed countries extensively outsource radiology services to cost effective countries in Asia, to handle the bulk of radiology reporting requirements. These countries can work for a relatively fraction of cost which is profitable to the teleradiology service providers. Additionally, developing countries have well trained radiologists which helps to identify, classify, and quantify patterns in medical images and can effectively interpret results more accurately. All the above factors are anticipated to positively contribute to the growth of the global teleradiology services market.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Teleradiology Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Teleradiology Services market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Teleradiology Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Teleradiology Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/61

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Ecosystem Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technology Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs) Regulatory Landscape Assessment Technological Advancements Key Customers Analysis Global Market – Analysis & Forecast, By Type of Service General Reporting Consultation Auditing Others Global Market – Analysis & Forecast, By Coverage Daytime Coverage After Hours / Night Time Coverage Global Market – Analysis & Forecast, By Specialty Neurology Cardiology Oncology Musculoskeletal Gastroenterology Others Global Market – Analysis & Forecast, By Modality Computed Tomography (CT) X-ray Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Ultrasound Nuclear Imaging Others Global Market – Analysis & Forecast, By End User Hospitals Diagnostic Imaging Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Others Global Market – Analysis & Forecast, By Region North America Teleradiology Services Market Europe Teleradiology Services Market Asia Pacific Teleradiology Services Market Rest of the World (ROW) Teleradiology Services Market COMPETETIVE LANDSCAPE Market Share Analysis (2018) Key Strategies Assessment. New Product Launches Merger & Acquisitions Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships Other Strategies COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products/Services Offered, Financial Performance, R&D Intensity, Marketing & Sales Intensity, Recent Developments, Analyst Corner)* Envision Healthcare Corporation MEDNAX Services, Inc. Argus Radiology Teleradiology Solutions USARAD Holdings, Inc. ONRAD, Inc. Teleconsult Europe Africa Telerad Limited American Imaging Consultants Unilabs 4ways Healthcare Limited Euro American Tele Radiology

*Finanial details might not be captured in case of privately-held companies or for companies that do not report this information in public domain

Buy Exclusive Report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/61

About Us

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement and advisory services. It is 100% subsidiary of Maniks Systems Pvt Ltd. The firm has always been at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities.

We offer our clients a unique depth of market intelligence in an actionable format to move their business forward. Our analysis incorporates the consumer study in more than 100 countries that provide a tactical approach to drive the sustained growth for the business. We continue to pioneer state-of threat approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com