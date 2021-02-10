Hemostatic agents market was estimated to be over US$ 3 Bn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2030.

Surge in the number of surgical procedures conducted globally is expected to contribute towards the growth of the hemostatic agents market. The growth of the global market is further fueled by factors such as rising adoption of hemostats to restrain bleeding, rise in geriatric population requiring surgical procedures for various ailments, growing research and development activities worldwide. Owing to the growing demand for hemostatic agents that are quicker and cheaper, there is a remarkable opportunity for the key players in the hemostatic agents market to fill in this gap. Allergic reactions to human plasma or animal derived component in the hemostatic agents is anticipated to hamper the growth of this market.

Major Key Players of the Hemostatic Agents Market are:

Baxter, Ethicon US, C. R. Bard, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Pfizer, Z-Medica, CryoLife, Integra LifeSciences, Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc. GELITA AG.

There is a perpetual rise in the number of surgical procedures across the globe. Minimally invasive procedures are further driving the surgical volumes up. There has been a significant rise in health awareness among population and ample measures have introduced appropriate and effective treatments for diseases. Steady rise in geriatric population that requires medical attention and surgery to treat several aliments is fueling the demand for hemostatic agents, thus boosting the growth of the global hemostatic agents market. Hemostatic agents enable the surgeons to undertake technically challenging and complex surgical procedures, owing to the hemostat’s ability to curb bleeding in a quicker and effective manner. Moreover, the hemostatic agents can be used across diverse medical applications, hence the surge in surgical procedures is expected to propel the growth of this market.

The Hemostatic Agents Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Specialty, Size of Hospitals and region.

Major Product Type of Hemostatic Agents Market covered are:

Active, Passive

Combination

Major Specialty of Hemostatic Agents Market covered are:

Cardiology

Cath Lab

Trauma

General Surgery

Obgyn

Transplant

Oncology

Neurology

Orthopedic

Plastic Surgery

Dental

Major Size of Hospitals of Hemostatic Agents Market covered are:

Large Hospitals

500 + Beds

Medium Hospitals

250-499 Beds

Small Hospitals (Less than 250 Beds)

There is an effort by the key players in this market to launch hemostatic agents that are more efficacious and faster in order to meet the growing needs by doctors to handle disruptive bleeds. Value added features are being offered by multiple hemostatic agents, to offer pertinent medical aid and treatment options. The advent of advanced hemostatic agents is resulting in better patient outcomes thus propelling the growth of the global hemostatic agents market. These aspects help the medical fraternity to dispense fast-acting and safe treatments to their patients. Players in the Hemostatic Agents Market are focusing on developing and launching products with value added features that provide quicker healing, more safety and efficacy thereby providing an advanced product that is an enhanced version of the existing products in the market.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Hemostatic Agents consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Hemostatic Agents market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Hemostatic Agents manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Hemostatic Agents with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Ecosystem Currency Used for the Study RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs) Regulatory/Reimbursement Scenario (Key Countries) Comparative Assement of Key Products Pricing Analysis by Type Key Distributors (Snapshot) Global Market – Analysis & Forecast, By Product Type Active Passive Combination Global Market – Analysis & Forecast, By Specialty Cardiology Cath Lab Trauma General Surgery Obgyn Transplant Oncology Neurology Orthopedic Plastic Surgery Dental Others Global Market – Analysis & Forecast, By Size of Hospitals Large Hospitals (500 + Beds) Medium Hospitals (250-499 Beds) Small Hospitals (Less than 250 Beds) Global Market – Analysis & Forecast, By Region North America Market Europe Market Asia Pacific Market Rest of the World (ROW) Market COMPETETIVE LANDSCAPE Market Share Analysis (2018) Key Strategies Assessment New Product Launches Merger & Acquisitions Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships Expansions Other Strategies COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products/Services Offered, Financial Performance, R&D Intensity, Marketing & Sales Intensity, Recent Developments, Analyst Corner)* Baxter Ethicon US, LLC C. R. Bard, Inc. B. Braun Melsungen AG Pfizer Inc. Z-Medica, LLC CryoLife, Inc. Integra LifeSciences Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc. GELITA AG.

*Financial details might not be captured in case of privately-held companies or for companies that do not report this information in public domain

