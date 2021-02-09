In-flight entertainment and connectivity includes services such as video streaming, text messaging, and Internet browsing that airliners offer to air passengers during a flight. Further, IFEC services are device-agnostic-which can support any portable devices such as tablet, smartphone, and laptopsthat enable air passengers to download IFE content on their personal electronic device (PED) which eliminates the need for the use of seatback video.

The global In-flight entertainment and connectivity market was valued at $2,933 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $6,248 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Based on the geography, the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market is studied across four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2016, accounting for around 60% share of the overall in-flight entertainment and connectivity market. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific in-flight entertainment and connectivity market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 21% during the forecast period owing to rise in number of air passengers; advancement in connectivity infrastructure and growth in number of connected aircraft.

By type, the hardware segment dominated the market in 2016 with around 60% market revenue share. Introduction of advanced and cost-effective in-flight connectivity and entertainment hardware such as antennas, wireless hotspot gateways and wireless LAN controllers is driving the segment growth. Additionally, the service segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 16.3% owing to increase in airlines spending on implementation & integration services, consulting services, and repair & maintenance services.

By connectivity technology, the air-to-ground technology segment dominated the market in 2016 with around 57% market revenue share. Currently, air-to-ground technology is gaining traction in emerging markets such as Latin America and Asia-Pacific region as it is cheaper than satellite technology. Furthermore, the satellite segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 15% owing to increase in demand for high bandwidth in-flight Internet services.

Advancement in connectivity technology especially in developed regions such as North America and Europe; introduction of supportive government regulations & policies to encourage the usage of personal electronic devices onboard; and significant increase in the number of connected aircraft and number of air passengers willing to use in-flight entertainment and connectivity services are projected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, upsurge in cyberattacks and data breaches; and high initial cost associated with installation of networking technologies and connectivity hardware is anticipated to impede growth of the market.

Some of the key players operating in the in-flight entertainment and connectivity industry include EchoStar Corporation, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Gogo Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kymeta Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, SITA (OnAir), Thales Group, Thikom Solutions Inc., and ViaSat Inc.

Key Findings of the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Study

By type, the hardware segment dominated the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market in 2016, and the service segment is expected to grow at the

highest CAGR By connectivity technology, the air-to-ground technology dominated the market in 2016 North America was the highest contributor in the overall in-flight entertainment and connectivity market size in 2016, however in terms of growth, the market in

Asia-Pacific is projected to expand at the highest CAGR

The U.S. was leading in terms of spending on in-flight entertainment and connectivity technologies and services in 2016.

