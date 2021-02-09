The global third-party logistics market is estimated to reach $1,789.94 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027. Growth of the e-commerce industry increased focus on core competencies among manufacturers & retailers, and a surge in trading activities due to rapid globalization are the factors that are responsible for the market growth. Nevertheless, a lack of direct control on logistics services impedes the growth of the market. Conversely, implementation of IT solutions & software, as well as the reduction in cost & lead time, would create new opportunities in the market.

Third-party logistics (3PL) Market to Garner $ 1,789.94 Bn, Globally, by 2027

The key players analyzed in the research include DHL, FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service, DB Schenker, Maersk Logistics, NYK logistics, Kuehne+Nagel Inc., Union Pacific Corporation, Panalpina World Transport Ltd., and BNSF Railway Company. These market players have implemented various strategies such as partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to gain a stronghold in the industry.

The Asia-Pacific 3PL market generated more than one-third share of the total market revenue in 2017 and would retain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to a surge in trading activities due to globalization. However, the market in LAMEA would register the fastest CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increase in population and upsurge in R&D activities in the region.

Based on service types, the domestic transportation management segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than one-third of the market revenue. It is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to the efficient utilization of capital and integration of transportation management which helps customer to focus on core business issues. However, the other service types segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 11.2% from 2018 to 2025, owing to several benefits such as large distribution coverage and best service solutions to customers.

Based on the mode of transport, the roadways segment contributed more than one-third of the total market share in 2017 and would maintain its dominance through 2025. This is attributed to the improvement in the quality of roads and increased cross-border trading activities between landlocked countries. However, the airways segment would register the highest CAGR of 10.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to its several benefits such as speedy and urgent delivery of goods.

Top Impacting Factors Such as –

1. Increase in trading activities due to globalization

2. Increase in focus of manufacturers and retailers on core competencies

3. The risk to the goodwill of manufacturer

Third-party Logistics (3PL) Key Market Segments:

By Mode of Transport

* Railways

* Roadways

* Waterways

* Airways

