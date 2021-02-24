Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options

Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Equipment Market was valued at USD 7.92 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 20.68 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.67% from 2020 to 2027.

The latest Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Equipment Market Report is an extensive resource with premier data and analysis of factors that are driving the growth of this business area. It also includes a number of risk prevention plans that companies can use to seize opportunities that could generate solid profits in the years to come. Additionally, the report provides verifiable projections for the market and its sub-markets based on the current and past configuration of the business.

The latest report is the latest study to offer 360 ° coverage of the Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Equipment industry, which has been hit by the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

The report also includes Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Equipment Market Size, CAGR, Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Equipment Market Share, Revenue, Gross Margin, Value, Volume, and other key market metrics that give an accurate picture of market growth. This report provides an assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, emerging technologies, opportunities, market risks, restraints, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscapes, and segments that provide an accurate picture of the growth of the global market. Later in the report, readers are offered Contest Matching Details, which provide details on a comprehensive overview of the key players. This section of the report categorically focuses on the versatility of the manufacturing segment and highlights a few standout players. Each supplier profile has been assessed based on analytical parameters and rigorous research practices. The other segments outside of the Geography section are sorted by type and application.

The Main Companies Featured in this Report are:

• Vector Magnetics LLC

• Savant Technology LLC

• Prime Horizontal

• Midwest Underground Technology

• Horizontal Technology

• Direct Horizontal Drilling

• The Toro Company

• Vermeer Corporation

• Nabors Industries Ltd.

• McLaughlin Group

Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Equipment Market Segmentation

Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Equipment Market, By Technique

Rotary steerable system

Conventional Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Equipment Market, By Parts

Reamers

Bits

Pipes

Rigs

Others Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Equipment Market, By Application

Offshore

Onshore Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Equipment Market, By End-Use

Telecommunication

Utility

Oil & Gas excavation