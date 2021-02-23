Neuropathic pain is caused by a lesion or disease of the somatosensory system, including peripheral fibers and central neurons, and affects 7–10% of the general population. Multiple causes of neuropathic pain have been described and its incidence is likely to increase owing to the aging global population, increased incidence of diabetes mellitus, and improved survival from cancer after chemotherapy.

Neuropathic pain is usually caused by chronic, progressive nerve disease, and it can also occur as the result of injury or infection. Chronic neuropathic pain can flare up at any time without an obvious pain-inducing event or factor. Acute neuropathic pain which is uncommon can occur as well.

The treatment initially focuses on resolving the underlying cause. Medications used to treat neuropathic pain include over-the-counter analgesics, anticonvulsants, tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), topical anesthetic agents, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), antiarrhythmics, narcotic analgesics, and opioids.

DelveInsight's 'Chronic Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Chronic Neuropathic Pain epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The report covers detailed information on the Chronic Neuropathic Pain epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

According to an article by Melillo (2020), published in the American Journal of Managed Care, in France, the p reva lence of chronic neuropathic pain is around 6.9%.

is around 6.9%. As per the article by Posso et al. (2016) titled, “Epidemiology of neuropathic pain,” a study of the German population has shown that in general 6.5% of respondents have reported pain with chronic neuropathic pain characteristics , and have reported higher intensity and more interference of pain in their daily activities as compared to individuals with chronic non-neuropathic pain.

, and have reported higher intensity and more interference of pain in their daily activities as compared to individuals with chronic non-neuropathic pain. According to a study by Posso et al. (2016), it is known that chronic neuropathic pain is more prevalent among females of older ages.

Chronic Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology

As per the article by Yu et al. (2020), titled “Neuromodulation Management of Chronic Neuropathic Pain in the Central Nervous System,” chronic neuropathic pain is a widespread condition that affects 7–8% of the total population.

The Chronic Neuropathic Pain epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Chronic Neuropathic Pain epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Chronic Neuropathic Pain epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Chronic Neuropathic Pain epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports, and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Chronic Neuropathic Pain in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan. The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Chronic Neuropathic Pain .

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the Chronic Neuropathic Pain patient population .

The Chronic Neuropathic Pain report provides a detailed overview explaining Chronic Neuropathic Pain causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns.

The Chronic Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Chronic Neuropathic Pain in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Chronic Neuropathic Pain epidemiology.

Key Benefit of Chronic Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology Report

The Chronic Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Chronic Neuropathic Pain market.

Quantify patient populations in the global Chronic Neuropathic Pain market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Chronic Neuropathic Pain therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Understand the magnitude of the Chronic Neuropathic Pain population by its epidemiology.

The Chronic Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over an 11-year forecast period using reputable sources.

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Chronic Neuropathic Pain Chronic Neuropathic Pain Disease Background and Overview Chronic Neuropathic Pain Patient Journey Chronic Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population Chronic Neuropathic Pain Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Chronic Neuropathic Pain Chronic Neuropathic Pain Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

