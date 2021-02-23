Digital Intelligence Platform Market: Overview

The era of digital transformation is evolving rapidly and businesses are focusing on transforming their traditional business models into digital platforms by using advanced analytics and performance management tools. This digital transformation is also having a huge impact on marketing and customer experience across various end-use industries, such as banking, entertainment, telecom and others.

A huge amount of data is generated on a daily basis, which it makes it difficult for organizations to gain reliable customer insights from the huge data silos. So, to increase customer engagement across channels and gain reliable insights, businesses are adopting digital intelligence platform that offer end-to-end insight of customer interactions across touchpoints to measure the performance of marketing campaigns across websites, apps and other platforms. The digital intelligence platform uses big data with an objective to evaluate customer behavioral patterns and aims to offer personalized services to enhance customer interaction.

Many organizations adopt digital intelligence platforms, mainly for optimizing customer experience & engagement within the framework of their marketing cloud platform. Digital intelligence platforms help organizations to offer personalized services to customers across digital touch points.

Digital intelligence platforms also provide advanced analytics solutions that can be integrated with a mobile engagement platform to help businesses optimize mobile applications and messaging and measure the impact of a marketing campaign. These digital intelligence platforms also combine insights and predictive analytics in order to offer scalability and speed for data processing for customer analytics and optimization.

Digital Intelligence Platform Market: Dynamics

Increase in the number of mobile devices, emergence of cloud-based technologies and rise in usage of e-commerce and other online platforms are the primary factors propelling the growth of the digital intelligence platform market. Also, advancements in customer tracking technologies through integration with analytics helps businesses generate key business insights. This is one of the significant factors boosting the growth of the digital intelligence platform market.

However, complexity of data integration and lack of a skilled workforce are some of the restraining factors that might hamper the growth of digital intelligence platform market.

Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The digital intelligence platform market can be segmented on the basis of component, enterprise type, touch point, end use industry and region. On the basis of component, the digital intelligence platform market can be segmented into data management, analytics, performance monitoring tools and engagement optimization. On the basis of enterprise type, the digital intelligence platform market can be segmented into small enterprises and medium & large enterprises.

On the basis of touch point, the digital intelligence platform market can be segmented into company websites, E-mail, mobile and other touch points. On the basis of end use industry, the digital intelligence platform market can be segmented into BFSI, retail, IT & telecommunications, healthcare, media & entertainment and others.

