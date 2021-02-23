Piezoelectric Accelerometers market is growing progressively due to the increasing applications to measure earthquake activities and aftershock, measuring the depth of CPR chest compression, airbag shooting in cars and vehicle stability control, video games like PlayStation 3, camcorder to make images stable and others.

This Piezoelectric Accelerometer includes wide frequency ranges, work without external power, Excellent linearity over their dynamic range, low output noise, and can integrate acceleration signals to provide velocity and displacement. The Piezoelectric Accelerometer helps in converting one form of energy into other and provide an electrical signal in response to the condition, property or quantity. Acceleration acts upon a seismic mass that is restrained by a spring or suspended on a cantilever beam, and converts a physical force into an electrical signal. These Piezoelectric Accelerometers can be of two type’s high impedance and low impedance based on their working characteristics.

Piezoelectric Accelerometers Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the adoption of Piezoelectric Accelerometers is the increasing usage of these Piezoelectric Accelerometers in various industries such as manufacturing, aerospace & defense, engineering and others for dynamic stressing, metal cutting, shock/vibration testers, structural analysis, reactors, control systems and materials evaluation. Moreover, Piezoelectric Accelerometers can help in machine monitoring which is another factor due to which market for these Piezoelectric Accelerometer is increasing.

The key challenge for Piezoelectric Accelerometers is the high cost of these Piezoelectric Accelerometers and the limited frequency of it limits the usage of these piezoelectric accelerometer in the various other industries.

Piezoelectric Accelerometers Market: Segmentation

Piezoelectric Accelerometers can be of two type high impedance and low impedance. High impedance Piezoelectric Accelerometers works with charge output that is converted into a voltage using a charge amplifier. Low impedance Piezoelectric Accelerometers incorporate a miniaturized built-in charge-to-voltage converter and an external power supply coupler to energize the electronics.

Piezoelectric Accelerometers can also be segmented on the basis of its applications such as Engine testing, Ballistics, Dynamic response testing and others.

Competition Dashboard

Key Players

In Piezoelectric Accelerometers market there are many manufacturers some of them are Honeywell, Metrix Instrument, KISTLER, DJB Instruments, CEC Vibration Products, CESVA, IMV Corporation, Bruel & Kjaer, MTS, RION and others

Regional Overview

Presently, North America and Europe is holding the largest market share for Piezoelectric Accelerometers market due to presence of large manufacturers and market players in these region. Moreover the rising usage of new technology for tracking is increasing the market opportunity in these region in other industries such as aerospace.

Asia –Pacific is also increasingly adopting Piezoelectric Accelerometers technologies with the entry of major & established players for various usage in machine control and others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Piezoelectric Accelerometers Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

