Ultra Low Power Microcontroller (MCU) Market: Introduction

Dedicated controllers for “Internet of Things (IoT)” and battery operated devices are the main reason ultra low power microcontrollers (MCU) gaining traction in recent times. The advancements in technology by major players by giving components with least power consumption is keeping the market trending. The battery operated devices are more in use in recent time and no one appreciates to recharge frequently. These ultra low power microcontrollers (MCU) consumes less power and give more time to battery operated devices.

The main and foremost reason for the low power consumption of these microcontrollers is the deployment of different semiconductor technologies and circuit design techniques by different companies. Not only these devices ultra low power microcontroller (MCU) are also used in consumer electronics, data logging applications, portable medical instruments etc. Ultra low power microcontroller are the components in the circuit which control the functioning of a device giving up very less power.

Ultra Low Power Microcontroller (MCU) Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major driver for ultra low power microcontroller market is the increase in investments for research and development by companies globally. Ultra low power microcontroller as a component has different technologies from which it is made according to power consumption readings. Another driver which helps this market to grow is the increased use of battery operated devices which have in tern increased the number of ultra low power microcontroller’s sales.

The major challenge faced by the ultra low power microcontroller market is that there are many players for this product in the market making the market more competitive and hard for sales.

Ultra Low Power Microcontroller (MCU) Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Ultra Low Power Microcontroller (MCU) Market on the basis of Packaging type:

8 Bit

16 Bit

32 Bit

Segmentation of Ultra Low Power Microcontroller (MCU) Market on the basis of Verticals:

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Military and Defense

Media and Entertainment

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Others

Competitive Landscape

Ultra Low Power Microcontroller (MCU) Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of ultra low power microcontrollers market are: Texas instruments, Microchip Technology Inc., STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Silicon Laboratories, Atmel Corporation and Renesas Electronics Corporation.

Ultra Low Power Microcontroller (MCU) Market: Key Development

In August 2017, Microchip Technology Inc. launched a new family of ultra low power microcontroller with products named SAMD5x and SAME5x. Both the products are specified as 32-bit and are said to have additional benefits like extensive connectivity interfaces and robust hardware-based security for a variety of applications

Ultra Low Power Microcontroller (MCU) Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, ultra low power microcontroller (MCU) market can be segmented into five key regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the ultra low power microcontroller (MCU) market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to large number of companies set up in this region which uses ultra low power microcontroller for their devices, the other reason being the manufacturing of battery operated devices in this region. Asia Pacific region is expected to be followed by North America and Europe.

In North America and Europe region, the market of ultra low power microcontroller (MCU) market is significantly growing owing to the presence of growing small and large consumer device manufacturers present in this region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Ultra Low Power Microcontroller (MCU) Market Segments

Ultra Low Power Microcontroller (MCU) Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Ultra Low Power Microcontroller (MCU) Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Ultra Low Power Microcontroller (MCU) Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Ultra Low Power Microcontroller (MCU) Market Value Chain

Ultra Low Power Microcontroller (MCU) Market Drivers and Restraints

