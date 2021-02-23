Introduction

The term DevOps was first coined at is a combined term used for development of software and their operations. The platform is used to provide a common path to developers and operation teams in order to communicate and collaborate with each other. DevOps Platform is a combination of development, quality assurance, and technology operations. The platform can also be considered as a delivery model that provides service to customers by collecting disparate tools that combine different aspects of the overall process and connects these tools to work together as one unit.

The entire process of developing and operating a software includes the building of code, releasing, running the code and then repeating. This entire process helps to identify clear roles and well-defined set of inputs and outputs. The development of DevOps took place due to the increasing demand of intermediary technologies in order to synchronize the work done by the developing as well as operating team.

DevOps Platform: Drivers and Restraints

The DevOps platform provides quicker deployment of new software and helps in increasing the speed for more innovations. The platform thus helps big companies like Google, Amazon etc. to deploy frequently and ensure low failure rates and faster issue resolutions. Other benefits offered by DevOps platform are the continuous delivery of software, less complexity to manage and more stable operating environments which are anticipated to boost the growth of DevOps Platform market.

There are many factors hindering the growth of DevOps platform market which are inconsistent source code workflow, the requirement of a skilled workforce which demand rigorous training of employees. There are also many processing, technological and organizing level drawback which restrains the use of DevOps platform.

DevOps Platform: Competitive Landscape

The key players in the market are Infosys Ltd, Chef Software, Inc., Puppet Labs, Inc., Jenkins, VersionOne, Inc., JetBrains, Inc.,Tech Mahindra Ltd, Perforce Software, IBM Corporation and Cisco Systems Inc.

DevOps Platform: Segmentation Segmentation based on platform extensions in DevOps Platform Market: Cartridges: They are used to load data like reference codes and delivery pipelines into the platform

Automation: They provide automation for specific application Segmentation based on tools in DevOps Platform Market: Development tools

Testing tools

Operation tools Segmentation based on end users in DevOps Platform Market: IT

BFSI

Telecom

Retail

