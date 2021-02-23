“
The report titled Global Architectural Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Architectural Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Architectural Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Architectural Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Architectural Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Architectural Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Architectural Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Architectural Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Architectural Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Architectural Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Architectural Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Architectural Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: AkzoNobel, DowDuPont, PPG Industries, Inc, Sherwin-Williams, BASF Coatings AG, Valspar Corp, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, Chemolak Plc, Novochema Cooperative, PAM-ak, Ltd, Slovlak Košeca
Market Segmentation by Product: Water-soluble Coatings
Solvent Coatings
Emulsion Coatings
Market Segmentation by Application: Interior Wall
Exterior Wall
Floor Coatings
Roof Coatings
Others
The Architectural Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Architectural Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Architectural Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Architectural Coatings market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Architectural Coatings industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Architectural Coatings market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Architectural Coatings market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Architectural Coatings market?
Table of Contents:
1 Architectural Coatings Market Overview
1.1 Architectural Coatings Product Scope
1.2 Architectural Coatings Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Architectural Coatings Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Water-soluble Coatings
1.2.3 Solvent Coatings
1.2.4 Emulsion Coatings
1.3 Architectural Coatings Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Architectural Coatings Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Interior Wall
1.3.3 Exterior Wall
1.3.4 Floor Coatings
1.3.5 Roof Coatings
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Architectural Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Architectural Coatings Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Architectural Coatings Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Architectural Coatings Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Architectural Coatings Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Architectural Coatings Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Architectural Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Architectural Coatings Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Architectural Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Architectural Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Architectural Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Architectural Coatings Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Architectural Coatings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Architectural Coatings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Architectural Coatings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Architectural Coatings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Architectural Coatings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Architectural Coatings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Architectural Coatings Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Architectural Coatings Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Architectural Coatings Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Architectural Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Architectural Coatings as of 2020)
3.4 Global Architectural Coatings Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Architectural Coatings Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Architectural Coatings Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Architectural Coatings Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Architectural Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Architectural Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Architectural Coatings Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Architectural Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Architectural Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Architectural Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Architectural Coatings Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Architectural Coatings Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Architectural Coatings Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Architectural Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Architectural Coatings Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Architectural Coatings Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Architectural Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Architectural Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Architectural Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Architectural Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Architectural Coatings Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Architectural Coatings Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Architectural Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Architectural Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Architectural Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Architectural Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Architectural Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Architectural Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Architectural Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Architectural Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Architectural Coatings Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Architectural Coatings Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Architectural Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Architectural Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Architectural Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Architectural Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Architectural Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Architectural Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Architectural Coatings Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Architectural Coatings Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Architectural Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Architectural Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Architectural Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Architectural Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Architectural Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Architectural Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 312 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 312 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Architectural Coatings Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Architectural Coatings Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Architectural Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Architectural Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Architectural Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Architectural Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Architectural Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Architectural Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Architectural Coatings Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Architectural Coatings Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Architectural Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Architectural Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Architectural Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Architectural Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Architectural Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Architectural Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Architectural Coatings Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Architectural Coatings Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Architectural Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Architectural Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Architectural Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Architectural Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Architectural Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Architectural Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Architectural Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Architectural Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Architectural Coatings Business
12.1 AkzoNobel
12.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information
12.1.2 AkzoNobel Business Overview
12.1.3 AkzoNobel Architectural Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 AkzoNobel Architectural Coatings Products Offered
12.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development
12.2 DowDuPont
12.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
12.2.2 DowDuPont Business Overview
12.2.3 DowDuPont Architectural Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 DowDuPont Architectural Coatings Products Offered
12.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
12.3 PPG Industries, Inc
12.3.1 PPG Industries, Inc Corporation Information
12.3.2 PPG Industries, Inc Business Overview
12.3.3 PPG Industries, Inc Architectural Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 PPG Industries, Inc Architectural Coatings Products Offered
12.3.5 PPG Industries, Inc Recent Development
12.4 Sherwin-Williams
12.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information
12.4.2 Sherwin-Williams Business Overview
12.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Architectural Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Sherwin-Williams Architectural Coatings Products Offered
12.4.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development
12.5 BASF Coatings AG
12.5.1 BASF Coatings AG Corporation Information
12.5.2 BASF Coatings AG Business Overview
12.5.3 BASF Coatings AG Architectural Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 BASF Coatings AG Architectural Coatings Products Offered
12.5.5 BASF Coatings AG Recent Development
12.6 Valspar Corp
12.6.1 Valspar Corp Corporation Information
12.6.2 Valspar Corp Business Overview
12.6.3 Valspar Corp Architectural Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Valspar Corp Architectural Coatings Products Offered
12.6.5 Valspar Corp Recent Development
12.7 Nippon Paint
12.7.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information
12.7.2 Nippon Paint Business Overview
12.7.3 Nippon Paint Architectural Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Nippon Paint Architectural Coatings Products Offered
12.7.5 Nippon Paint Recent Development
12.8 Kansai Paint
12.8.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information
12.8.2 Kansai Paint Business Overview
12.8.3 Kansai Paint Architectural Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Kansai Paint Architectural Coatings Products Offered
12.8.5 Kansai Paint Recent Development
12.9 Chemolak Plc
12.9.1 Chemolak Plc Corporation Information
12.9.2 Chemolak Plc Business Overview
12.9.3 Chemolak Plc Architectural Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Chemolak Plc Architectural Coatings Products Offered
12.9.5 Chemolak Plc Recent Development
12.10 Novochema Cooperative
12.10.1 Novochema Cooperative Corporation Information
12.10.2 Novochema Cooperative Business Overview
12.10.3 Novochema Cooperative Architectural Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Novochema Cooperative Architectural Coatings Products Offered
12.10.5 Novochema Cooperative Recent Development
12.11 PAM-ak, Ltd
12.11.1 PAM-ak, Ltd Corporation Information
12.11.2 PAM-ak, Ltd Business Overview
12.11.3 PAM-ak, Ltd Architectural Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 PAM-ak, Ltd Architectural Coatings Products Offered
12.11.5 PAM-ak, Ltd Recent Development
12.12 Slovlak Košeca
12.12.1 Slovlak Košeca Corporation Information
12.12.2 Slovlak Košeca Business Overview
12.12.3 Slovlak Košeca Architectural Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Slovlak Košeca Architectural Coatings Products Offered
12.12.5 Slovlak Košeca Recent Development
13 Architectural Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Architectural Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Architectural Coatings
13.4 Architectural Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Architectural Coatings Distributors List
14.3 Architectural Coatings Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Architectural Coatings Market Trends
15.2 Architectural Coatings Drivers
15.3 Architectural Coatings Market Challenges
15.4 Architectural Coatings Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
