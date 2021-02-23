DelveInsight has launched a new report on Psoriasis Market

Psoriasis is a chronic, immune mediated inflammatory skin disease characterized by the presence of papules and plaques occurring most commonly on the elbows, knees, scalp, and lower back, but is not limited to these areas.

Psoriasis is a chronic immune-mediated skin disorder that affects about 2–3% of the population worldwide. It presents with keratinocyte hyperproliferation that causes itchy, scaly, erythematous plaques. Plaque psoriasis, the most common form, affects ~80–90% of patients with psoriasis. About 80% of patients with psoriasis have mild-to-moderate disease, and ~20% have moderate-to-severe psoriasis, affecting more than 5% of the body surface area.

Although there is no cure for psoriasis, there are multiple effective treatment options and topical therapy is the standard of care for treatment. Mild to moderate psoriasis can be treated topically with a combination of glucocorticoids, vitamin D analogues, and phototherapy. Systemic treatment is required in moderate to severe cases. Despite its considerable effect on quality of life, psoriasis is underdiagnosed and undertreated. Better understanding of the disease and increase in available treatment options will aid in optimal management and improve patient outcomes in coming years.

