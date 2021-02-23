“

The report titled Global Sportswear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sportswear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sportswear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sportswear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sportswear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sportswear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sportswear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sportswear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sportswear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sportswear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sportswear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sportswear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nike, Adidas, UNDER ARMOUR, Puma, Columbia, ASICS, Patagonia, Marmot, THE NORTH FACE, Burton, Volcom, Montbell, Obermeyer

Market Segmentation by Product: Hats

Upper Garment

Under Clothing

Skirts

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport



The Sportswear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sportswear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sportswear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sportswear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sportswear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sportswear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sportswear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sportswear market?

Table of Contents:

1 Sportswear Market Overview

1.1 Sportswear Product Scope

1.2 Sportswear Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sportswear Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Hats

1.2.3 Upper Garment

1.2.4 Under Clothing

1.2.5 Skirts

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Sportswear Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sportswear Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Professional Athletic

1.3.3 Amateur Sport

1.4 Sportswear Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Sportswear Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Sportswear Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Sportswear Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Sportswear Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Sportswear Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Sportswear Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Sportswear Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Sportswear Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Sportswear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Sportswear Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Sportswear Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Sportswear Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Sportswear Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Sportswear Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Sportswear Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Sportswear Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Sportswear Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Sportswear Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Sportswear Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Sportswear Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Sportswear Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Sportswear as of 2020)

3.4 Global Sportswear Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Sportswear Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Sportswear Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Sportswear Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Sportswear Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Sportswear Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Sportswear Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Sportswear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Sportswear Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Sportswear Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Sportswear Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Sportswear Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Sportswear Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Sportswear Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Sportswear Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Sportswear Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Sportswear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Sportswear Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Sportswear Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Sportswear Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Sportswear Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Sportswear Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Sportswear Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Sportswear Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Sportswear Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Sportswear Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Sportswear Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Sportswear Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 142 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 142 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Sportswear Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Sportswear Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Sportswear Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Sportswear Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 316 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 316 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Sportswear Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Sportswear Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Sportswear Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Sportswear Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Sportswear Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Sportswear Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Sportswear Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Sportswear Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia M Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia M Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Sportswear Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Sportswear Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Sportswear Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Sportswear Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sportswear Business

12.1 Nike

12.1.1 Nike Corporation Information

12.1.2 Nike Business Overview

12.1.3 Nike Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Nike Sportswear Products Offered

12.1.5 Nike Recent Development

12.2 Adidas

12.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information

12.2.2 Adidas Business Overview

12.2.3 Adidas Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Adidas Sportswear Products Offered

12.2.5 Adidas Recent Development

12.3 UNDER ARMOUR

12.3.1 UNDER ARMOUR Corporation Information

12.3.2 UNDER ARMOUR Business Overview

12.3.3 UNDER ARMOUR Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 UNDER ARMOUR Sportswear Products Offered

12.3.5 UNDER ARMOUR Recent Development

12.4 Puma

12.4.1 Puma Corporation Information

12.4.2 Puma Business Overview

12.4.3 Puma Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Puma Sportswear Products Offered

12.4.5 Puma Recent Development

12.5 Columbia

12.5.1 Columbia Corporation Information

12.5.2 Columbia Business Overview

12.5.3 Columbia Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Columbia Sportswear Products Offered

12.5.5 Columbia Recent Development

12.6 ASICS

12.6.1 ASICS Corporation Information

12.6.2 ASICS Business Overview

12.6.3 ASICS Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 ASICS Sportswear Products Offered

12.6.5 ASICS Recent Development

12.7 Patagonia

12.7.1 Patagonia Corporation Information

12.7.2 Patagonia Business Overview

12.7.3 Patagonia Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Patagonia Sportswear Products Offered

12.7.5 Patagonia Recent Development

12.8 Marmot

12.8.1 Marmot Corporation Information

12.8.2 Marmot Business Overview

12.8.3 Marmot Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Marmot Sportswear Products Offered

12.8.5 Marmot Recent Development

12.9 THE NORTH FACE

12.9.1 THE NORTH FACE Corporation Information

12.9.2 THE NORTH FACE Business Overview

12.9.3 THE NORTH FACE Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 THE NORTH FACE Sportswear Products Offered

12.9.5 THE NORTH FACE Recent Development

12.10 Burton

12.10.1 Burton Corporation Information

12.10.2 Burton Business Overview

12.10.3 Burton Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Burton Sportswear Products Offered

12.10.5 Burton Recent Development

12.11 Volcom

12.11.1 Volcom Corporation Information

12.11.2 Volcom Business Overview

12.11.3 Volcom Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Volcom Sportswear Products Offered

12.11.5 Volcom Recent Development

12.12 Montbell

12.12.1 Montbell Corporation Information

12.12.2 Montbell Business Overview

12.12.3 Montbell Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Montbell Sportswear Products Offered

12.12.5 Montbell Recent Development

12.13 Obermeyer

12.13.1 Obermeyer Corporation Information

12.13.2 Obermeyer Business Overview

12.13.3 Obermeyer Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Obermeyer Sportswear Products Offered

12.13.5 Obermeyer Recent Development

13 Sportswear Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Sportswear Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sportswear

13.4 Sportswear Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Sportswear Distributors List

14.3 Sportswear Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Sportswear Market Trends

15.2 Sportswear Drivers

15.3 Sportswear Market Challenges

15.4 Sportswear Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”