The report titled Global Sports Protective Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sports Protective Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sports Protective Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sports Protective Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sports Protective Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sports Protective Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sports Protective Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sports Protective Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sports Protective Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sports Protective Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sports Protective Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sports Protective Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Bauerfeind, McDavid, LP SUPPORT, Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., Under Armour, Nike, Shock Doctor Sports, AQ-Support, Decathlon, Amer Sports, Adidas, Vista Outdoor, Xenith, Storelli, CENTURY, Schutt

Market Segmentation by Product: Helmets

Protective Eyewear

Face Protection and Mouth Guards

Pads, Guards and Straps

Protective Clothing and Footwear



Market Segmentation by Application: Competitive Athlete

Scroll Sports

Ball Games

Mountaineering and Rock Climbing

Winter Sports

Water Sports



The Sports Protective Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sports Protective Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sports Protective Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sports Protective Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sports Protective Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sports Protective Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sports Protective Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sports Protective Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Sports Protective Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Sports Protective Equipment Product Scope

1.2 Sports Protective Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sports Protective Equipment Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Helmets

1.2.3 Protective Eyewear

1.2.4 Face Protection and Mouth Guards

1.2.5 Pads, Guards and Straps

1.2.6 Protective Clothing and Footwear

1.3 Sports Protective Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sports Protective Equipment Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Competitive Athlete

1.3.3 Scroll Sports

1.3.4 Ball Games

1.3.5 Mountaineering and Rock Climbing

1.3.6 Winter Sports

1.3.7 Water Sports

1.4 Sports Protective Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Sports Protective Equipment Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Sports Protective Equipment Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Sports Protective Equipment Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Sports Protective Equipment Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Sports Protective Equipment Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Sports Protective Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Sports Protective Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Sports Protective Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Sports Protective Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Sports Protective Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Sports Protective Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Sports Protective Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Sports Protective Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Sports Protective Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Sports Protective Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Sports Protective Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Sports Protective Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Sports Protective Equipment Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Sports Protective Equipment Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Sports Protective Equipment Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Sports Protective Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Sports Protective Equipment as of 2020)

3.4 Global Sports Protective Equipment Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Sports Protective Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Sports Protective Equipment Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Sports Protective Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Sports Protective Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Sports Protective Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Sports Protective Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Sports Protective Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Sports Protective Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Sports Protective Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Sports Protective Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Sports Protective Equipment Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Sports Protective Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Sports Protective Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Sports Protective Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Sports Protective Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Sports Protective Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Sports Protective Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Sports Protective Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Sports Protective Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Sports Protective Equipment Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Sports Protective Equipment Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Sports Protective Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Sports Protective Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Sports Protective Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Sports Protective Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Sports Protective Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Sports Protective Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Sports Protective Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Sports Protective Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Sports Protective Equipment Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Sports Protective Equipment Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Sports Protective Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Sports Protective Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Sports Protective Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Sports Protective Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Sports Protective Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Sports Protective Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 147 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 147 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Sports Protective Equipment Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Sports Protective Equipment Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Sports Protective Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Sports Protective Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Sports Protective Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Sports Protective Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Sports Protective Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Sports Protective Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 310 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 310 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Sports Protective Equipment Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Sports Protective Equipment Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Sports Protective Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Sports Protective Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Sports Protective Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Sports Protective Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Sports Protective Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Sports Protective Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Sports Protective Equipment Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Sports Protective Equipment Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Sports Protective Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Sports Protective Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Sports Protective Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Sports Protective Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Sports Protective Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Sports Protective Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Sports Protective Equipment Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Sports Protective Equipment Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Sports Protective Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Sports Protective Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Sports Protective Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Sports Protective Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Sports Protective Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Sports Protective Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Sports Protective Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Sports Protective Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sports Protective Equipment Business

12.1 Bauerfeind

12.1.1 Bauerfeind Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bauerfeind Business Overview

12.1.3 Bauerfeind Sports Protective Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Bauerfeind Sports Protective Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 Bauerfeind Recent Development

12.2 McDavid

12.2.1 McDavid Corporation Information

12.2.2 McDavid Business Overview

12.2.3 McDavid Sports Protective Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 McDavid Sports Protective Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 McDavid Recent Development

12.3 LP SUPPORT

12.3.1 LP SUPPORT Corporation Information

12.3.2 LP SUPPORT Business Overview

12.3.3 LP SUPPORT Sports Protective Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 LP SUPPORT Sports Protective Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 LP SUPPORT Recent Development

12.4 Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

12.4.1 Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. Business Overview

12.4.3 Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. Sports Protective Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. Sports Protective Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. Recent Development

12.5 Under Armour

12.5.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

12.5.2 Under Armour Business Overview

12.5.3 Under Armour Sports Protective Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Under Armour Sports Protective Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 Under Armour Recent Development

12.6 Nike

12.6.1 Nike Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nike Business Overview

12.6.3 Nike Sports Protective Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Nike Sports Protective Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 Nike Recent Development

12.7 Shock Doctor Sports

12.7.1 Shock Doctor Sports Corporation Information

12.7.2 Shock Doctor Sports Business Overview

12.7.3 Shock Doctor Sports Sports Protective Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Shock Doctor Sports Sports Protective Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 Shock Doctor Sports Recent Development

12.8 AQ-Support

12.8.1 AQ-Support Corporation Information

12.8.2 AQ-Support Business Overview

12.8.3 AQ-Support Sports Protective Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 AQ-Support Sports Protective Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 AQ-Support Recent Development

12.9 Decathlon

12.9.1 Decathlon Corporation Information

12.9.2 Decathlon Business Overview

12.9.3 Decathlon Sports Protective Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Decathlon Sports Protective Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 Decathlon Recent Development

12.10 Amer Sports

12.10.1 Amer Sports Corporation Information

12.10.2 Amer Sports Business Overview

12.10.3 Amer Sports Sports Protective Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Amer Sports Sports Protective Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 Amer Sports Recent Development

12.11 Adidas

12.11.1 Adidas Corporation Information

12.11.2 Adidas Business Overview

12.11.3 Adidas Sports Protective Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Adidas Sports Protective Equipment Products Offered

12.11.5 Adidas Recent Development

12.12 Vista Outdoor

12.12.1 Vista Outdoor Corporation Information

12.12.2 Vista Outdoor Business Overview

12.12.3 Vista Outdoor Sports Protective Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Vista Outdoor Sports Protective Equipment Products Offered

12.12.5 Vista Outdoor Recent Development

12.13 Xenith

12.13.1 Xenith Corporation Information

12.13.2 Xenith Business Overview

12.13.3 Xenith Sports Protective Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Xenith Sports Protective Equipment Products Offered

12.13.5 Xenith Recent Development

12.14 Storelli

12.14.1 Storelli Corporation Information

12.14.2 Storelli Business Overview

12.14.3 Storelli Sports Protective Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Storelli Sports Protective Equipment Products Offered

12.14.5 Storelli Recent Development

12.15 CENTURY

12.15.1 CENTURY Corporation Information

12.15.2 CENTURY Business Overview

12.15.3 CENTURY Sports Protective Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 CENTURY Sports Protective Equipment Products Offered

12.15.5 CENTURY Recent Development

12.16 Schutt

12.16.1 Schutt Corporation Information

12.16.2 Schutt Business Overview

12.16.3 Schutt Sports Protective Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Schutt Sports Protective Equipment Products Offered

12.16.5 Schutt Recent Development

13 Sports Protective Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Sports Protective Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sports Protective Equipment

13.4 Sports Protective Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Sports Protective Equipment Distributors List

14.3 Sports Protective Equipment Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Sports Protective Equipment Market Trends

15.2 Sports Protective Equipment Drivers

15.3 Sports Protective Equipment Market Challenges

15.4 Sports Protective Equipment Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

