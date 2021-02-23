The ambulatory ECG records the electrical activity of heart while walking (ambulatory) and doing normal activities. In contrast to the usual 12 lead ECG, where the heart’s electrical signals are captured for only a few seconds, the continuous ambulatory ECG monitor can record such signals over a prolonged period at the patient’s own home or work environment.

Ambulatory ECG monitoring, which can be performed using a variety of techniques for as short as 24 to 48 hours and for as long as months to years, offers the opportunity to review cardiac ECG data during normal routine activity, including any physical and psychological stresses. Ambulatory ECG monitoring for longer periods (when compared with standard ECG for a 10-second time period) is more sensitive for detecting spontaneous, often highly variable cardiac arrhythmias or conduction abnormalities. Current ambulatory ECG monitoring technologies include traditional holter, event monitors, mobile cardiac outpatient telemetry (MCOT) and implantable loop recorders.

Download Exclusive Free Sample Of This Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1520565

The US ambulatory ECG market is set to experience favorable growth driven by factors such rising ageing population, increasing health care expenditure, accelerating economic growth, growing burden of atrial fibrillation and rise in prevalence of cardiovascular disorders. The major trends observed in this market include technological advancements, increased demand for home based monitoring systems product innovation- PocketECG. However, the growth of this budding is constrained by challenges such as high competition, stringent regulations and high barriers to entry.

The report “The US Ambulatory ECG Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)” analyses the development of this market. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The four major players: BioTelemetry, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Medtronic Plc. are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth.

Browse Detailed TOC, Tables, Figures, Charts @ https://www.researchmoz.us/us-ambulatory-electrocardiography-ecg-market-industry-analysis-outlook-20182022-report.html

Table of Content

1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types

1.3 Indication

2. The US Ambulatory ECG Market

2.1 The US Ambulatory ECG Market by Volume

2.2 The US Ambulatory ECG Market Forecast by Volume

2.3 The US Ambulatory ECG Market by Device

2.3.1 The US Traditional Holter Market by Volume

2.3.2 The US Traditional Holter Market Forecast by Volume

2.3.3 The US Event Monitors Market by Volume

2.3.4 The US Event Monitors Market Forecast by Volume

2.3.5 The US MCOT Market by Volume

2.3.6 The US MCOT Market Forecast by Volume

2.4 The US Ambulatory ECG Market by Indication

2.4.1 The US Ambulatory ECG Market by AF Symptoms

2.4.2 The US Ambulatory ECG Market Forecast by AF Symptoms

2.4.3 The US Ambulatory ECG Market by Syncope

2.4.4 The US Ambulatory ECG Market Forecast by Syncope

2.5 The US Ambulatory ECG Device by AF Symptoms

2.5.1 The US Traditional Holter Market by AF Symptoms

2.5.2 The US Traditional Holter Market Forecast by AF Symptoms

2.5.3 The US Event Monitors Market by AF Symptoms

2.5.4 The US Event Monitors Market Forecast by AF Symptoms

2.5.5 The US MCOT Market by AF Symptoms

2.5.6 The US MCOT Market Forecast by AF Symptoms

2.6 The US Ambulatory ECG Device by Syncope

2.6.1 The US Event Monitors Market by Syncope

2.6.2 The US Event Monitors Market Forecast by Syncope

2.6.3 The US MCOT Market by Syncope

2.6.4 The US MCOT Market Forecast by Syncope

2.6.5 The US Traditional Holter Market by Syncope

2.6.6 The US Traditional Holter Market Forecast by Syncope

Make An Enquiry for Discount Before Buying The Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=1520565

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Growth Drivers

3.1.1 Rising Ageing Population

3.1.2 Increasing Health Care Expenditure

3.1.3 Accelerating Economic Growth

3.1.4 Growing Burden of Atrial Fibrillation

3.1.5 Rise in Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disorders

3.2 Key Trends & Developments

3.2.1 Technological Advancements

3.2.2 Increased Demand for Home Based Monitoring Systems

3.2.3 Product Innovation- PocketECG

3.3 Challenges

3.3.1 High Competition

3.3.2 Stringent Regulations

3.3.3 High Barriers to Entry

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 Global Market

4.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

4.2 The US

4.2.1 The US Ambulatory ECG – Product Comparison by Company

Continue…

Get Assistance on This Report at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1520565

*Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Sales Tax Software Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow and If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Top Trending Reports:

About ResearchMoz:

Researchmoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We help enterprises of all sizes and from wide range of Industries Bridge the gap between success and failure, mainly through insights and analytics solutions offered in our reports. Researchmoz has a dedicated team to identify the most prominent aspects of business landscape and develop a framework in including them in the ongoing reports. All our business intelligence solutions that we provide or offer through third parties help them achieve this end. Our seasoned analysts sometimes double as consultants to provide analytics-driven insights, and help you move ahead of your competitors. The expertise that tens of thousands of reports contain strive to offer tailor-made solutions to meet your emerging needs. We help decipher the trends and proclivities of people to help companies understand their clients.

For More Information Kindly Contact: