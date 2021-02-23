DelveInsight has launched a new report on Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market

Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) or Chronic Idiopathic urticaria (CIU) is defined as persistent symptoms of urticaria for 6 weeks or more. Chronic spontaneous urticaria was previously referred to as chronic idiopathic urticarial, but this term is no longer used as many cases have an autoimmune basis.

The primary principle of treatment of CSU is to eliminate symptoms, including pruritus, wheals, and angioedema. H1-antihistamines function as inverse agonists that combine with and stabilize the inactive conformation of the H1-receptor. The treatment plan for chronic urticaria focuses on the treatment of the identifiable cause, avoidance of aggravating factors, and antihistamines trial. Topical lotions in the form of calamine lotion, menthol with aqueous cream, and crotamiton lotion are useful soothing agents in the treatment. There are few FDA approved therapies for the treatment of CSU.

Several drugs have been implicated in the treatment of chronic urticaria with evidence ranging from randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled clinical investigations to anecdotal case reports. The newest guidelines recommend a stepwise approach to the pharmacological treatment of chronic urticaria. First-line therapy is nonsedating antihistamines, and if symptoms persist for more than 2 weeks, increasing doses up to fourfold the normal dose is recommended. If the symptoms persist for more than 4 weeks, the guidelines recommend the addition of omalizumab, cyclosporine A or montelukast (not in any preferred order).

Other therapeutic options, which have not been included in the guideline, are dapsone, anticoagulants, methotrexate, azathioprine, mycophenolate mofetil, and biologics including intravenous immunoglobulins (IVIGs), rituximab, and adalimumab.

The report covers the descriptive overview of Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, physiology and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Chronic spontaneous urticaria market

