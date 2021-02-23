DelveInsight has launched a new report on Prader-Willi Syndrome Market

Prader-Willi syndrome is a complex genetic condition that affects many parts of the body. This condition is characterized by weak muscle tone (hypotonia), feeding difficulties, poor growth, and delayed development in infancy. Beginning in childhood, affected individuals develop an insatiable appetite, which leads to chronic overeating (hyperphagia) and obesity. Some people with Prader-Willi syndrome, particularly those with obesity, also develop type 2 diabetes (the most common form of diabetes).

The treatment of PWS is currently based on treating the symptoms of the disorder as they arise. Growth hormone deficiency is present in almost all children and many adults with PWS. In multiple studies, human growth hormone (HGH) has been found to be beneficial for those with Prader-Willi syndrome. In June of 2000, HGH was officially approved by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States for use in patients with Prader-Willi syndrome. HGH is effective not only in increasing height, but also in decreasing body fat, increasing muscle mass, improving weight distribution, increasing stamina, and increasing bone mineral density. Some of the major approved GH therapies include Pfizer’s Genotropin (somatropin) along with other major brands such as Norditropin (Novo Nordisk) and a few others in the US.

Prader-Will syndrome (PWS) is the first syndromic form of the neurodevelopmental disorder that was confirmed to be caused due to imprinting errors leading to a multisystem genetic disorder characterized during infancy by lethargy, diminished muscle tone (hypotonia), feeding difficulties, poor weight gain and growth hormone deficiency.

Although considered a “rare” disorder, PWS is one of the most common conditions seen in genetic clinics and is the most common genetic cause of obesity that has been identified to date.

Key Insights Executive Summary of Prader-Willi Syndrome Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Prader-Willi Syndrome Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Overview Prader-Willi Syndrome: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Prader-Willi Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Prader-Willi Syndrome Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Prader-Willi Syndrome: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Prader-Willi Syndrome KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

