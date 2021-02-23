The report on global Smart Parking Market provides an up-to-date analysis of the existing scenario of the market along with latest drivers and trends, and overall environment of the said market. This business intelligence study also includes new growth avenues created during the outbreak of Covid-19 and its impact on the said market. The global Smart Parking Market study covers all the business-related aspects affected by the outbreak of this pandemic, which has left an impact on all the facets of life across the globe. This report comes with an objective as well as in-depth study of the existing state aimed at growth of the key players, strategies of the market, and prominent drivers of the market.

Globally, Vehicle parking lies at the intersection of mobility management as well as urban space. Over time, there were many generations which have offered numerous opportunities to the users. In recent years, parking generation provides basic automation that allows users to navigate the complete parking life cycle independently, for instance, knowing fee settlement, ticketing, parking, and parking occupancy status. According to Renub Research Analysis, Global Smart Parking Market is expected to grow with double-digit CAGR and reach USD 12.7 billion by 2027.

Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Parking Market

The report also includes the impact of ongoing global crisis i.e. COVID-19 on the Smart Parking Market and what the future holds for it. It provides an analysis of the effects of the pandemic on the global economy. The outbreak has directly disturbed the demand and supply chain. The report also analyzes the financial impact on firms and financial markets. Researchmoz has gathered insights from several delegates of the industry and got involved in the primary and secondary research to provide the clients with data and strategies to combat the market challenges during and after COVID-19 pandemic.

Smart Parking Market coverage: It comes with the scope of products offered by each of the market players, key manufacturers, and key segments of the global Smart Parking Market. In addition to that, it comes with segmentation study offered in the report based on the type of applications and product.

As the global urban population has reached 7.5 billion in 2020, according to Census Bureau’s International; smart parking is playing a significant role in bringing about improvements in convenience, congestion, lower costs, urban mobility and the delivery of practical information and intelligence. Smart Parking technology’s adoption equips operators with the ability to deliver a wide range of additional services such as public broadband, safety video surveillance, air quality, and lighting control more efficiently, with new intelligent networks and greater automation via the Smart Spot network gateway products. The app included payment function features that alarm people when they get paid, allowing them to top up instantly.

Global Smart Parking Market executive summary:

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic. In addition to the macroscopic indicators, this section of the report focuses on the issues, trends, market drivers, competitive landscape, market growth rate, and key studies.

