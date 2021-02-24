Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options

Tire Retreading Market was valued at USD 9.02 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.36 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The Main Companies Featured in this Report are:

• MRF Tyres

• JK Tyres

• Eastern Treads

• Nokian Tyres plc

• Marangoni S.p.A.

• The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

• Bridgestone Corp.

• MICHELIN

• Kraiburg Austria Gmbh & Co. kg

• Pilipinas Kai Rubber Corporation

Tire Retreading Market Segmentation

Global Tire Retreading Market: Segmentation Analysis

Tire Retreading Market, By Process Type

Pre Cure

Mold Cure Tire Retreading Market, By Vehicle-Type

Heavy Trucks and Buses

Light Commercial Vehicle

Off-Road Vehicles