Overview: Hepatitis is a medical condition where the liver is predominantly affected’ which can also affect the digestive system and brain. There are three major types of hepatitis condition – HAV’ HBV’ and HCV. HCV is a major public health problem that attacks the liver and leads to inflammation. Certain drugs’ toxins’ heavy alcohol use’ bacterial and viral infections can cause hepatitis infection. Hepatitis C infection can bring both acute and chronic hepatitis disease. Approximately’ 80% of the patients get chronically infected with Hepatitis C disease. Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) spreads through the blood of an infected individual by the use of shared needles or supplies used to infuse drugs. Vaccines are available only for Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B viruses. Research into the development of a vaccine for Hepatitis C is under way.

Factors such as rise in injection drug users’ increase in awareness’ presence of unmet need’ and anticipated launch of new drugs are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The market is witnessing the emerging trend of pediatric combination vaccines’ which protect against multiple causative agents and thereby reduce the costs gain in packaging and administering individual vaccines. The markets in India’ Brazil’ China’ and Russia are also expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period as the prevalence of hepatitis in these countries is high.

The major drivers of the hepatitis drugs market include the second generation DAAs of Olysio and Sovaldi. Second generation DAAs are more efficacious and have lesser adverse effects. Currently’ the market players are developing IFN therapies for the treatment of Hepatitis C. These therapies are intended to be all-oral regimens. The HCV drugs segment comprised more than 84% of the total market share in 2016. A major focus in this segment is expected to drive the growth of the hepatitis drugs market in the future.

Market Analysis: The “Global Hepatitis Drugs Market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period 2017-2023. The Hepatitis Drugs market is analyzed based on two segments – conditions and regions.

Regional Analysis: The regions covered in the report are the Americas’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Rest of the World (RoW). The Americas is set to be the leading region for the hepatitis drugs market growth followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific and RoW are set to be the emerging regions. Japan is set to be the most attractive destination and in Africa’ the popularity and the usage of various HBV and HCV drugs are expected to increase in the coming years.

Therapeutic Application Analysis: The most common hepatitis being viral hepatitis can be caused by either of the five hepatotropic viruses’ namely Hepatitis A’ Hepatitis B’ Hepatitis C’ Hepatitis D’ and Hepatitis E. The non-viral hepatitis can be caused by autoimmune diseases’ alcohol’ few of prescription medications’ and toxic substances. Globally’ the industry players are focusing significantly on R&D to gain approval for various clinical trials for future HBV and HCV drugs to be commercially available in the market. The advent of interferon-free combination regimens and DAAs is one of the major drivers for the global hepatitis drugs market’ specifically for the HCV market. Moreover’ various IFN-regimens are under development as all-oral regimens. These therapies are expected to attain higher SVR and cause lesser side effects than currently approved therapies. The market is also witnessing various mergers’ acquisitions’ and collaborations among the top players’ which is defining the future of the Global Hepatitis Drugs market.

Key Players: Gilead Sciences Inc.’ Abbvie Inc.’ Johnson & Johnson’ Merck & Co. Inc.’ GlaxoSmithKline plc’ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.’ Novartis AG’ Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.’ and other predominate & niche players.

Competitive Analysis: At present’ the HCV drugs are dominating the Global Hepatitis Drugs market – but’ a lot of new players are focusing on developing HBV drug molecules to gain future business opportunities. Especially’ big players along with the collaboration with other SMBs for clinical trials of hepatitis molecules and compounds are coming with new commercial targeted drugs in the market and they are expecting a double-digit growth in the upcoming years. Significant investments in R&D in this market are expected to increase and collaborations’ merger & acquisition activities are expected to continue.

Benefits: The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of hepatitis drugs in various therapeutic verticals and regions. With that’ key stakeholders can know about the major trends’ drivers’ investments’ vertical player’s initiatives’ and government initiatives towards the hepatitis drugs adoption in the upcoming years along with the details of commercial drugs available in the market. Moreover’ the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally’ the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

