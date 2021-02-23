“

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Handheld Screwdrivers Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Market Report 2021] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Handheld Screwdrivers report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Handheld Screwdrivers market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Handheld Screwdrivers specifications, and company profiles. The Handheld Screwdrivers study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Handheld Screwdrivers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Handheld Screwdrivers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Handheld Screwdrivers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Handheld Screwdrivers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Handheld Screwdrivers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Handheld Screwdrivers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Stanley Black & Decker, TTI, Bosch, Makita, Ken Holding, Positec, FEIN Power Tools, Jiangsu Dongcheng, Hitachi, Hilti, Kawasaki, Sumake, Chervon Holdings, Ozito, Dixon Automatic, Mountz, ASA Enterprise Corp, Kilews

Market Segmentation by Product: Electric Screwdrivers

Pneumatic Screwdrivers



Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial

Household



The Handheld Screwdrivers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Handheld Screwdrivers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Handheld Screwdrivers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Handheld Screwdrivers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Handheld Screwdrivers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Handheld Screwdrivers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Handheld Screwdrivers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Handheld Screwdrivers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Handheld Screwdrivers Market Overview

1.1 Handheld Screwdrivers Product Scope

1.2 Handheld Screwdrivers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Electric Screwdrivers

1.2.3 Pneumatic Screwdrivers

1.3 Handheld Screwdrivers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Household

1.4 Handheld Screwdrivers Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Handheld Screwdrivers Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Handheld Screwdrivers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Handheld Screwdrivers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Handheld Screwdrivers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Handheld Screwdrivers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Handheld Screwdrivers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Handheld Screwdrivers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Handheld Screwdrivers Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Handheld Screwdrivers Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Handheld Screwdrivers as of 2020)

3.4 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Handheld Screwdrivers Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Handheld Screwdrivers Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Handheld Screwdrivers Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Handheld Screwdrivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Handheld Screwdrivers Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Handheld Screwdrivers Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Handheld Screwdrivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Handheld Screwdrivers Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Handheld Screwdrivers Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Handheld Screwdrivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 317 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 317 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Handheld Screwdrivers Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Handheld Screwdrivers Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Handheld Screwdrivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Handheld Screwdrivers Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Handheld Screwdrivers Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Handheld Screwdrivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Handheld Screwdrivers Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Handheld Screwdrivers Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Handheld Screwdrivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Handheld Screwdrivers Business

12.1 Stanley Black & Decker

12.1.1 Stanley Black & Decker Corporation Information

12.1.2 Stanley Black & Decker Business Overview

12.1.3 Stanley Black & Decker Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Stanley Black & Decker Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

12.1.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Development

12.2 TTI

12.2.1 TTI Corporation Information

12.2.2 TTI Business Overview

12.2.3 TTI Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 TTI Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

12.2.5 TTI Recent Development

12.3 Bosch

12.3.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.3.2 Bosch Business Overview

12.3.3 Bosch Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Bosch Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

12.3.5 Bosch Recent Development

12.4 Makita

12.4.1 Makita Corporation Information

12.4.2 Makita Business Overview

12.4.3 Makita Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Makita Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

12.4.5 Makita Recent Development

12.5 Ken Holding

12.5.1 Ken Holding Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ken Holding Business Overview

12.5.3 Ken Holding Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Ken Holding Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

12.5.5 Ken Holding Recent Development

12.6 Positec

12.6.1 Positec Corporation Information

12.6.2 Positec Business Overview

12.6.3 Positec Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Positec Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

12.6.5 Positec Recent Development

12.7 FEIN Power Tools

12.7.1 FEIN Power Tools Corporation Information

12.7.2 FEIN Power Tools Business Overview

12.7.3 FEIN Power Tools Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 FEIN Power Tools Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

12.7.5 FEIN Power Tools Recent Development

12.8 Jiangsu Dongcheng

12.8.1 Jiangsu Dongcheng Corporation Information

12.8.2 Jiangsu Dongcheng Business Overview

12.8.3 Jiangsu Dongcheng Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Jiangsu Dongcheng Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

12.8.5 Jiangsu Dongcheng Recent Development

12.9 Hitachi

12.9.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hitachi Business Overview

12.9.3 Hitachi Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hitachi Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

12.9.5 Hitachi Recent Development

12.10 Hilti

12.10.1 Hilti Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hilti Business Overview

12.10.3 Hilti Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hilti Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

12.10.5 Hilti Recent Development

12.11 Kawasaki

12.11.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

12.11.2 Kawasaki Business Overview

12.11.3 Kawasaki Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Kawasaki Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

12.11.5 Kawasaki Recent Development

12.12 Sumake

12.12.1 Sumake Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sumake Business Overview

12.12.3 Sumake Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Sumake Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

12.12.5 Sumake Recent Development

12.13 Chervon Holdings

12.13.1 Chervon Holdings Corporation Information

12.13.2 Chervon Holdings Business Overview

12.13.3 Chervon Holdings Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Chervon Holdings Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

12.13.5 Chervon Holdings Recent Development

12.14 Ozito

12.14.1 Ozito Corporation Information

12.14.2 Ozito Business Overview

12.14.3 Ozito Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Ozito Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

12.14.5 Ozito Recent Development

12.15 Dixon Automatic

12.15.1 Dixon Automatic Corporation Information

12.15.2 Dixon Automatic Business Overview

12.15.3 Dixon Automatic Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Dixon Automatic Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

12.15.5 Dixon Automatic Recent Development

12.16 Mountz

12.16.1 Mountz Corporation Information

12.16.2 Mountz Business Overview

12.16.3 Mountz Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Mountz Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

12.16.5 Mountz Recent Development

12.17 ASA Enterprise Corp

12.17.1 ASA Enterprise Corp Corporation Information

12.17.2 ASA Enterprise Corp Business Overview

12.17.3 ASA Enterprise Corp Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 ASA Enterprise Corp Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

12.17.5 ASA Enterprise Corp Recent Development

12.18 Kilews

12.18.1 Kilews Corporation Information

12.18.2 Kilews Business Overview

12.18.3 Kilews Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Kilews Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

12.18.5 Kilews Recent Development

13 Handheld Screwdrivers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Handheld Screwdrivers Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Handheld Screwdrivers

13.4 Handheld Screwdrivers Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Handheld Screwdrivers Distributors List

14.3 Handheld Screwdrivers Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Handheld Screwdrivers Market Trends

15.2 Handheld Screwdrivers Drivers

15.3 Handheld Screwdrivers Market Challenges

15.4 Handheld Screwdrivers Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”