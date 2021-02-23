Tue. Feb 23rd, 2021

Digital Platforms Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2021-2030

ResearchMoz.us, a global marketplace for researching and consulting services, has just launched the most comprehensive market report on the global Digital Platforms market in its extensive repository that is beneficial for looking upon the growth dynamics and competitive landscape. The new Digital Platforms market report will give you the full in-depth insight on the regional opportunities and potential, threats and strengths.  

The new Digital Platforms market report is a rich repository of pieces’ information gathered after extensive research from many sources. Some of the sources are investors, policymakers, end-use industries, and opinion leaders. The basis of the research outcome from different sources, a careful enumeration is done for production, demand, and consumption. 

Now, the players can boost the business’ revenue while using the Data on the forecast period. They can set the Data on the forecast period against the historical period to create a better revenue improvement decision. The Digital Platforms market report’s forecast period is 2020 to 2030, and the historical data spans 2015 to 2020. 

Check out the few prominent players’ names that adapted the latest growth strategies as per the current market trend – 

Key players in the global Digital Platforms market covered in Chapter 12:

  • PHILIPS
  • Oracle
  • Adobe Systems
  • Cloudcraze Software
  • NetSuite
  • Magento
  • SAP
  • Apttus
  • IBM
  • Accenture 

    The report on global Digital Platforms market incorporated details about:

    • Different regions’ potential for strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats (SWOT), and investment. 
    • The potential products and end-users will hold a substantial share of the global Digital Platforms market in terms of revenue.
    • Growth strategies that are widely used by the market players to deploy the forecast period of the Digital Platforms market.
    • The trends and drivers that may positively influence growth over the forecast period in the global Digital Platforms market.
    • The regions are responsible for extensive research and development activities and a favourable regulatory environment. 

    Did you know that the leading and demanding players in the global Digital Platforms market engage in many growth strategies? As per current or ongoing market state that is (consolidated/fragmented). 

    Digital Platforms Market – Segmentation

    In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Digital Platforms market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
    Software
    Services

    In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Digital Platforms market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
    Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
    Government and Public Sector
    Healthcare and life sciences
    Manufacturing
    Retail and consumer packaged goods
    Energy and Utilities
    Others

