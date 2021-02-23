Market Overview

Conveyors are mechanical equipment which find application in several industries including automotive, manufacturing, retail, food and beverage, and transportation. Conveyors are used in order to reduce errors that occur while manually handling materials and to save time. Owing to constant changes in industrial demands in terms of expected efficiency and product characteristics multiple conveyor systems have been developed. Major conveyor types include belt, roller, overhead conveyors, tri-planar, crescent conveyor, pallet and sorter conveyor and spiral conveyors, among others. Newer types of conveyor products being offered in the conveyor systems market have helped in simplifying and improving operations across different industries. An increasing trend in the market is toward the use of companies offering a combination of basic conveyor types that are assembled into a single conveyor system. This is offered as a kind of customized solution depending upon the needs of the customer. Today, different industries are adopting quality standards supporting the use of conveyors.

The need for increasing efficiency and enhancing speedy flow of materials has been encouraging companies or organizations to install conveyors in plants and facilities. Further, the demand for conveyors is also aided by demand for modernization of older conveyor infrastructure. An growing trend in this industry is toward adoption of highly energy efficient and gearless designs for conveyor systems. This trend is boosted by regulatory pressures are end-users concern toward the energy and operational efficiency of conveyors. Rising costs of raw materials such as steel is a significant concern in this industry as this may hamper profit margins. Offering smarter conveyor systems such as providing product traceability features in conveyors represents an opportunity for players in this market. Another opportunity, in the long term is offering integrated machine vision features.

In Asia Pacific, the end-user industries for conveyors including automotive, airport, retail, and food and beverage industry have been growing significantly and this is leading to new infrastructure growth. This growth has been enhanced the market for conveyors in Asia Pacific. China is market of special interest as the manufacturing industry in this region has seen a boom leading to higher infrastructural demand which in turn has created demand for industrial conveyors in the country. In European region, the conveyors market is anticipated to grow at significantly during the coming years as the growing manufacturing activity and automotive sector growth in the region is expected to propel the demand. Retail, automotive, airport, and food and beverage industries are growing at a healthy rate across the Americas including the U.S., Canada, Brazil and Mexico and this is expected to drive the growth of conveyors in the region over the coming years.

Further, as the European and Americas are mature markets for conveyor systems, the modernizing activity is going to be significant driver for conveyors market in these regions. Key players in this market include Daifuku Co., Ltd., Taikisha Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Dematic Group, Fives Group, Interroll Holding AG, Intelligrated, Inc., SSI Schaefer, Swisslog AG, Siemens AG, TGW Logistics Group Gmbh, and Vanderlande Industries, among others.

