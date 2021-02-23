Persistence Market Research’s recent report on “Global Market Study on Kidney Dialysis Equipment: Latin America Expected to Emerge the Third Attractive Regional Market ” forecasts the market revenues to reach US$ 25.128 Bn by 2024 end. The US$ 15 Bn kidney dialysis market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2024.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease and Adoption of Technologically Advanced Products Spurring Demand

The preponderance of chronic kidney disease (CKD), aggravated by geriatric population and rising life expectancy, will continue to spur the demand for hemodialysis therapy. Expanding ESRD patient pool is another factor influencing market growth.

Get Going With Sample Of Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market Report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/4487

Company Profiles

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (KGaA Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA)

Baxter International, Inc.

Nipro Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen

Nikkiso Co, Ltd.

NxStage Medical, Inc.

How About Re-Inventing The Methodical Wheel In The Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market? Switch Over To The “Methodology” Tab! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/methodology/4487

Favorable government initiatives and rising healthcare funding to increase awareness about therapeutic modalities are also anticipated to boost equipment sales during the forecast period. The introduction of technologically advanced and user-friendly dialysis equipment and adoption of renal dialysis over kidney transplantation are key trends impacting the market.

“Manufacturers will discover lucrative opportunities in pediatric dialysis. In addition, rising demand for cost-effective equipment in low and middle-income countries will also present multiple revenue generation channels”.

– Analyst, Life Sciences & Transformational Health, Persistence Market Research

Asia Pacific will Remain at the Forefront of Global Demand for Kidney Dialysis Equipment

Asia Pacific will remain the largest and the fastest growing market for kidney dialysis equipment throughout the projected period. Valued at US$ 4.57 Bn currently, the market in APAC is foreseen to surpass US$ 9.0 Bn by the end of 2024, accounting for over 38% market value share. North America, Europe, and Latin America will be the other key markets globally. While APAC is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 9.9%, MEA, and Latin America will remain the other fast-growing markets globally.

Keeping A Tab On Key Players In The Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market? Go To “Purchase Now” To Decipher The Competitive Analysis In Our Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market Report ! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/4487

By equipment type, hemodialysis equipment will continue to outsell peritoneal dialysis equipment during the assessed period.

Hemodialysis equipment will capture over 88% market share in 2016 but is anticipated to lose nearly 100 BPS over the next eight-year period.

Dialyzers are expected to witness the fastest growth during 2016-2024

Peritoneal dialysis segment will gain 100 BPS through 2024, reaching a market share of over 12% by 2024

Within peritoneal dialysis equipment segment, the peritoneal dialysis machine sub-segment will account for highest sales.

The end-user analysis by Persistence Market Research reflects the emergence of home-care settings as a critical end-user.

In-center dialysis segment will witness a slight decline in its revenue share; by 2024, this segment is projected to account for 85% share of the overall end-use segment

Demand for kidney dialysis equipment from home care settings will grow at a higher CAGR than in-center dialysis

Rapid adoption of home dialysis is indicative of a paradigm shift in end-use demand

Explore Extensive Coverage of Persistence Market Research Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape

About Us :-

Persistence Market Research is here to provide companies a one-stop solution with regards to bettering customer experience. It does engage in gathering appropriate feedback after getting through personalized customer interactions for adding value to customers’ experience by acting as the “missing” link between “customer relationships” and “business outcomes’. The best possible returns are assured therein. Contact us: Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th FloorNew York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com