Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Vaccines Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global vaccines market is expected to be valued at US$ 36,297.2 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2030.

The growth of the vaccines market can be attributed to factors such as rising incidences of infectious diseases, namely malaria, ebola and influenza among others. Moreover, growing immunization drives worldwide conducted by several government and non-government establishments to spread awareness about diseases have been vital in contributing to the extensive growth if this market. Similarly, market players in association with various universities are conducting research to develop vaccine. For instance in September 2018, Johnson & Johnson announced the collaboration between Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) & Jenner Institute, University of Oxford and Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. The collaboration was aimed to develop and manufacture vaccines against Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV). However, high developmental costs and requirement of specialized monitoring devices and equipment which further incurs costs is anticipate to impede the growth of the market in the coming years.

Major Key Players of the Vaccines Market are:

Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co., Sanofi Pasteur Limited (Sanofi), AstraZeneca, CSL Limited, Bavarian Nordic, Panacea Biotec Limited, PT Bio Farma (Persero) and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. among others

Rising prevalence and incidences of infectious diseases have been a major factor contributing to the extensive adoption of vaccines worldwide. Infectious diseases, more often considered to be a global crisis, is estimated to kill 17 million people every year. It is further estimated that nearly 50,000 women, men and children die every day of infectious disease which otherwise could be cured or prevented. Increasing burden of these diseases significantly affects the socioeconomic development of nations by crippling the prospects of better future. Moreover, emergence of drug-resistant microbial strains have extensively impacted the fight against infectious diseases, namely diarrhea, malaria, cholera and pneumonia among others. The need for new drugs to replace those which have lost their effectiveness have triggered the necessity of discovering novel cures. Research and development of advanced vaccines is one such prospect which has received immense support from government and non-government foundations in the recent years. Increasing funding, favorable government regulations and the regularly increasing number of immunization drives is anticipated to contribute to the global vaccines market in the coming years.

Major Technology of Vaccines Market covered are:

Conjugate Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines and Recombinant Vaccines

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Vaccines consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Vaccines market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Vaccines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Vaccines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Vaccines Market Size

2.2 Vaccines Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Vaccines Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Vaccines Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Vaccines Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Vaccines Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Vaccines Sales by Product

4.2 Global Vaccines Revenue by Product

4.3 Vaccines Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Vaccines Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Vaccines industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

