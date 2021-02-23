Teleradiology is the transmission of radiological images of patients, such as x-rays, CTs, and MRIs, from one location to another over the internet for the purposes of sharing studies or interpreting results with other radiologists and physicians. Teleradiology allows radiologist’s to provide service for 24/7, additionally teleradiology helps to provide services during medical emergencies and after hours or night time service. Teleradiology also allows to interpret results of radiology images in remote areas, where radiologist are not available.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Teleradiology Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” The global teleradiology services market was valued at over US$ 5.2 Bn in 2018 and It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2019 to 2030.

Major Key Players of the Teleradiology Services Market are:

Envision Healthcare, MEDNAX Services, Argus Radiology, Teleradiology Solutions, USARAD Holdings, ONRAD, Teleconsult Europe, Africa Telerad Limited, American Imaging Consultants, Unilabs, 4ways Healthcare Limited and Euro American Tele Radiology among others.

The enormously enhanced capacity of the internet and swift speed of communication have permitted a much extensive use of teleradiology. Healthcare facilities across the world are providing day-time reporting, for out of hours imaging services in other countries, with different time zones. Revolution in digital image processing technologies ensure effective image distribution across the various regions worldwide. Additionally, advancement in interventional radiology across the globe and upsurge in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, arthritis and coronary heart diseases, are boosting the number of radiological procedures. Moreover, the necessity of time-saving interpretation of radiographs with quality is demanded in developed economies. In order to tackle the increasing demand for radiological procedures and comprehensive interpretation, teleradiology is being preferred by healthcare providers across the globe.

Major Types of Teleradiology Services Market covered are:

General Reporting

Consultation

Auditing

Major Applications of Teleradiology Services Market covered are:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Teleradiology Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Teleradiology Services market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Teleradiology Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Teleradiology Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Teleradiology Services Market Size

2.2 Teleradiology Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Teleradiology Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Teleradiology Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Teleradiology Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Teleradiology Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Teleradiology Services Sales by Product

4.2 Global Teleradiology Services Revenue by Product

4.3 Teleradiology Services Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Teleradiology Services Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Teleradiology Services industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

