Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 10-year forecast of the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market is expected to register a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market dynamics and trends across six regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, APEJ and MEA, which influence the current nature and the future status of the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market research report provides a detailed analysis of the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market, and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs). The Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market report includes an extensive analysis of the key industry drivers, challenges, market trends and market structure. The Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market study provides a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on application and different regions globally.

The Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market is expected to witness significant value growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in the demand for energy-efficient electronic equipment from various industry verticals and the increasing adoption of connected devices in industrial communication.

The Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market report starts with an overview of the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of the key trends, drivers and challenges from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of the market size analysis for the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market across different regions. This section also provides a detailed analysis of the key trends of the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market.

The next section contains a detailed analysis of the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028, and sets the forecast within the context of the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market, which includes the latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market study discusses the key trends within countries contributing to the growth of the market, as well as analyses the degrees at which the drivers are influencing this market in each region. The key regions and countries assessed in the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market report include North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & the rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, BENELUX and the rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia and the rest of Eastern Europe), Japan, APEJ (China, India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN & the rest of APEJ) and MEA (GCC Countries, Israel, South Africa & the rest of MEA). This Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2028. FMI has considered 2018 as the base year, and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market, which forms the basis of how the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market, FMI has triangulated the outcome of the different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) is split into a number of segments. All the segments in terms of application and different regions are analysed in terms of the basis points to understand the relative contributions of individual segments to the growth of the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market. This detailed information is important for the identification of the various key trends in the global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market.

In addition, another key feature of the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market report is the analysis of all the key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting a market. However, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify the potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market.

In the final section of the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) supply chain, and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. The detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market. Some of the key competitors covered in the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market report are: ON Semiconductor Corporation, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics, ROHM Semiconductor, Analog Devices, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Maxim Integrated, Infineon Technologies AG, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Semtech Corporation and Samsung.

Key Segments

By Application

Automotive

Communication Equipment

Enterprise Systems

Industrial

Personal Electronics

Key Regions

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



