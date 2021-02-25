Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options

The Main Companies Featured in this Report are:

• Jizo Spring Buddhist Supplies

• Garuda Trading

• Jalu Jems

• Samadhi Cushions and Store

• Dharma Crafts

• Shakya Handicraft

• Monastery Store

• Buddha Groove

• Beyaly Jewelry Limited

• Jinjiang Jiaxing Groups Co. Ltd.

Buddhist Supplies Market Segmentation

Global Buddhist Supplies Market Segment Analysis

Buddhist Supplies Market is segmented into Type, Application And Geography.

Buddhist Supplies Market, By Type

Buddha Statue

Textile

Books

Metal and Jade

Incense, Lights and Candles

Others Buddhist Supplies Market, By Application

Temple

Residential

Activity