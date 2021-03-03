Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market was valued at USD 71.97 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 102.63 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.51% from 2020 to 2027.

The latest Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Report is an extensive resource with premier data and analysis of factors that are driving the growth of this business area. It also includes a number of risk prevention plans that companies can use to seize opportunities that could generate solid profits in the years to come. Additionally, the report provides verifiable projections for the market and its sub-markets based on the current and past configuration of the business.

The latest report is the latest study to offer 360 ° coverage of the Printed Circuit Board(PCB) industry, which has been hit by the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

The report also includes Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Size, CAGR, Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Share, Revenue, Gross Margin, Value, Volume, and other key market metrics that give an accurate picture of market growth. This report provides an assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, emerging technologies, opportunities, market risks, restraints, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscapes, and segments that provide an accurate picture of the growth of the global market. Later in the report, readers are offered Contest Matching Details, which provide details on a comprehensive overview of the key players. This section of the report categorically focuses on the versatility of the manufacturing segment and highlights a few standout players. Each supplier profile has been assessed based on analytical parameters and rigorous research practices. The other segments outside of the Geography section are sorted by type and application.

The Main Companies Featured in this Report are:

• Nitto Denko Corp.

• Fujikura Ltd.

• Dynamic Electronics

• Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc

• Daeduck Electronics

• Nan Ya PCB Corporation

• CMK

• Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

• TTM Technologies.

Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Segmentation

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, By Type

Single-sided PCBs

Double-sided PCBs

Rigid-flex PCBs

Multi-layer PCBs

Others Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, By Indicator Analysis

Phenolic Resin

Copper Foil

Glass Fiber

Epoxy Resin Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, By End-User

Automotive Electronics

Healthcare

Defense and Aerospace

Consumer Electronics