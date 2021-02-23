Tue. Feb 23rd, 2021

Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2030

The Talent Acquisition Solutions market is expected to expand at a higher CAGR and touch the valuation of XX Mn/Bn during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, highlights a new research report added to the document repository of RMoz. The report titled “Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Report” gives bird’s-eye view of the global Talent Acquisition Solutions market for the assessment period 2020–2030.

The global Talent Acquisition Solutions market report provides a detailed assessment of the market size region-wise and globally, sales analysis, local and global market players and their impact, crucial trends, recent developments, new product launches, opportunities, trade regulations, market growth analysis, and technological innovations. The Talent Acquisition Solutions market analysts offer an evidence-based assessment of opportunities in key growth areas in various segments.

The Talent Acquisition Solutions market is estimated to be $$ Bn from USD $$ Bn in 2030. According to our estimates, The global Talent Acquisition Solutions market will grow at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of xx.yy% during 2020– 2030.

Some of the critical business stakeholders incorporated in the study are:

Key players in the global Talent Acquisition Solutions market covered in Chapter 12:

  • Workforce Software
  • Ultimate Software Group, Inc.
  • Infor
  • Workday
  • Automatic Data Processing, LLC
  • SAP SE
  • Accenture
  • Intuit
  • SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft)
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Kronos, Inc.
  • EPAY Systems
  • PeopleStrategy, Inc.
  • Epicor Software
  • Paycom Software, Inc.
  • Sage
  • Linkedin (Microsoft)
  • Zenefits
  • Ramco Systems
  • Cornerstone OnDemand
  • IBM Corporation
  • Ceridian HCM, Inc.

    The report performs segmentation of the global Talent Acquisition Solutions market depending on many crucial parameters such as product, end-use industry, application, and region. Moving forward, it sheds light on various demand and consumption patterns of numerous products available in the market for Talent Acquisition Solutions .

    Depending on product and application, the global Talent Acquisition Solutions market is classified into:

    In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Talent Acquisition Solutions market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
    Recruiting
    Applicant Tracking and Evaluation
    Onboarding

    In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Talent Acquisition Solutions market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
    Healthcare
    Financial Services
    Government/Non-Profit
    Retail/Wholesale
    Professional/Technical Services
    Manufacturing

    Key Insights and Growth Dynamics Covered in the Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Report:

    1. What are the characteristics of the Global [Insert key word] space and market?
    2. What strategies top players are mulling to gain resilience in the backdrop of worldwide disruptions caused by Covid-19?
    3. What product/end-use industry segments in the Talent Acquisition Solutions market are expected to gather traction by the end of the forecast period?
    4. What is the nature of the vendor landscape in key regional markets?
    5. How will the change in regulations in key countries affect their revenue contribution?
    6. Which impediments and challenges have affected the lucrativeness of the leading regional markets?
    7. Which areas in emerging markets will attract sizable investments in the coming years?

