Dental hygiene devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 11,596.78 million by 2028 grow at a CAGR of 4.23% in the above mentioned forecast period.

Major Companies Covered In The Report:-

Unilever, Colgate-Palmolive Company,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Procter & Gamble,

Glaxosmithkline plc, 3M,

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.,

Peter Brasseler Holdings, LLC,

Ultradent Products Inc.,

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

Carestream Health,

Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Jordan, Orkla,

Dabur, Danaher, Midmark Corporation,

BIOLASE, Inc.,

PLANMECA OY,

SCANDERRA GMBH and Dentsply Sirona

Global Dental Hygiene Devices Market Scope and Market Size

Dental hygiene devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, age group and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product type, the dental hygiene devices market is segmented into dental burs, dental handpieces, dental lasers and dental scalers.

Based on age group, the dental hygiene devices market is segmented into 0-8 years old, 9-21 years old, 22-34 years old, 35-44 years old, 45-64 years old, 65-74 years old and >74 years old.

The end user segment of dental hygiene devices market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.

Drivers:Global Dental Hygiene Devices Market

The increasing number of dental cases and rising number of M&A for business expansion is amongst the important factors intensifying the growth and demand of dental hygiene devices market. In addition, the increasing number of geriatric populations suffering from dental problems across the world and rising healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure is also contributing to the growth in the global market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Also the increasing number of dental cases is also enhancing the growth of the market. Likewise, the rapid technological advancements in oral hygiene devices are projected to enhance quality, reduce time and increase cost-effectiveness are also lifting the market growth in the above mentioned forecast period.

The high demand for dentists and oral hygiene facilities will further accelerate the expansion of the dental hygiene devices market and are also are offering significant growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

