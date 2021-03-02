Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options

Automotive MOSFETs Market was valued at USD 1,071 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,704.2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2020 to 2027.

The latest Automotive MOSFETs Market Report is an extensive resource with premier data and analysis of factors that are driving the growth of this business area. It also includes a number of risk prevention plans that companies can use to seize opportunities that could generate solid profits in the years to come. Additionally, the report provides verifiable projections for the market and its sub-markets based on the current and past configuration of the business.

The latest report is the latest study to offer 360 ° coverage of the Automotive MOSFETs industry, which has been hit by the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

The report also includes Automotive MOSFETs Market Size, CAGR, Automotive MOSFETs Market Share, Revenue, Gross Margin, Value, Volume, and other key market metrics that give an accurate picture of market growth. This report provides an assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, emerging technologies, opportunities, market risks, restraints, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscapes, and segments that provide an accurate picture of the growth of the global market. Later in the report, readers are offered Contest Matching Details, which provide details on a comprehensive overview of the key players. This section of the report categorically focuses on the versatility of the manufacturing segment and highlights a few standout players. Each supplier profile has been assessed based on analytical parameters and rigorous research practices. The other segments outside of the Geography section are sorted by type and application.

The Main Companies Featured in this Report are:

• Infineon Technologies

• Fuji Electric Co.

• IXYS CORPORATION

• NXP Semiconductors

• Allegro Microsystems

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• Texas Instruments

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• STMicroelectronics International N.V.

• Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.

Automotive MOSFETs Market Segmentation

Automotive MOSFETs Market, By Voltage Range

Low Voltage Automotive MOSFETs

Medium Voltage Automotive MOSFETs

High Voltage Automotive MOSFETs Automotive MOSFETs Market, By Product Type

P-channel Automotive MOSFETs

N-channel Automotive MOSFETs

N+P channel Automotive MOSFETs Automotive MOSFETs Market, By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Conventional

Electric

Hybrid

Commercial Vehicles Automotive MOSFETs Market, By Application

Motor Drive

Power Windows and Mirrors

Fuel Injection

Braking Systems

Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Fans and Pumps

Current Regulators

Power Distribution

On-Board Battery Chargers