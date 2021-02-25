Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options

Specialty Tapes Market was valued at USD 42.91 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 67.36 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The latest Specialty Tapes Market Report is an extensive resource with premier data and analysis of factors that are driving the growth of this business area. It also includes a number of risk prevention plans that companies can use to seize opportunities that could generate solid profits in the years to come. Additionally, the report provides verifiable projections for the market and its sub-markets based on the current and past configuration of the business.

Get | Download Sample Copy @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=54545

The latest report is the latest study to offer 360 ° coverage of the Specialty Tapes industry, which has been hit by the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

The report also includes Specialty Tapes Market Size, CAGR, Specialty Tapes Market Share, Revenue, Gross Margin, Value, Volume, and other key market metrics that give an accurate picture of market growth. This report provides an assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, emerging technologies, opportunities, market risks, restraints, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscapes, and segments that provide an accurate picture of the growth of the global market. Later in the report, readers are offered Contest Matching Details, which provide details on a comprehensive overview of the key players. This section of the report categorically focuses on the versatility of the manufacturing segment and highlights a few standout players. Each supplier profile has been assessed based on analytical parameters and rigorous research practices. The other segments outside of the Geography section are sorted by type and application.

The Main Companies Featured in this Report are:

• 3M

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• Tesa SE

• Lintec Corporation

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Scapa Group Plc

• Intertape Polymer Group

• Berry Global Inc.

• Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

• Lohmann GMBH & Co. KG

• Nichiban Co. Ltd.

Specialty Tapes Market Segmentation

Specialty Tapes Market, By Resin Type

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Others Specialty Tapes Market, By Backing Material

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Woven/Non-Woven

Paper

PET

Foam

Polypropylene (PP)

Others Specialty Tapes Market, By End-Users

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare & Hygiene

Automotive

White Goods

Paper & Printing

Building & Construction

Retail & Graphics