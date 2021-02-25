Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options

Thin Papers Market was valued at USD 1,071 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,704.2Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2020 to 2027.

The Main Companies Featured in this Report are:

• Ahlstrom-Munksj

• Bollor Thin Papers

• UPM Communication Papers

• Drewsen Spezialpapiere

• Nippon Paper Papylia Co. Ltd.

• Mondi Group

• Puli Paper Mfg. Co. Ltd

Thin Papers Market Segmentation

Global Thin Papers Market, By Product Type

Printing Paper

Specialty Paper

Wood-free Paper

Kraft Paper

Others

Global Thin Papers Market, By Weight

Less than 30 gsm

40 gsm

50 gsm and above

Global Thin Papers Market, By Application

Magazines

Books

Newspapers