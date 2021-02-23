Global Nebulizers Market – Global Drivers’ Restraints’ Opportunities’ Trends’ and Forecasts: 2017-2023

Overview: Respiratory diseases are one of the world’s biggest health concerns’ causing one-sixth of all deaths worldwide. Nebulizers are one of the devices that are used for the delivery of liquid drugs in the form of the mist. The nebulizers majorly find its application in asthma’ chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)’ cystic fibrosis’ pneumonia’ and others. The demand for nebulizers is expected to increase for COPD in future due to the rising prevalence of the disease. According to WHO’ in 2016′ around 15.7 million people suffered from COPD in the US’ a 6.4% increase in the incidence rate when compared to 2015.

The nebulizers market is booming due to rising prevalence of respiratory diseases’ favorable reimbursement’ increasing geriatric population’ technological advancements’ and increasing demand for home care therapeutic devices. Stringent government regulations for the approval’ mandatory licensing for the practitioners’ and the availability of alternatives are some of the factors hampering the market growth. The markets in India’ Brazil’ China’ and Japan are expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period as the prevalence of respiratory diseases in these countries is high.

Most of the latest devices are fitted with a sensor that enables real-time monitoring and continuous data transfer of the patient’s condition to physicians. Such kind of smart devices are adopted rapidly in home care conditions. For instance’ Vectura has received approval from US FDA for smart device “Akita Jet” to progress asthma treatments in children.

Market Analysis: The “Global Nebulizers Market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2017-2023. The market is analyzed based on three segments – product types’ end-users’ and regions.

Regional Analysis: The regions covered in the report are North America’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Rest of the World (RoW). The Americas is set to be the leading region for the nebulizers market growth followed by Europe. Asia Pacific and RoW are set to be the emerging regions. India’ China’ and Japan are set to be the most attractive destinations due to the large untapped market.

Product Types Analysis: The global nebulizers market by products is segmented into ultrasonic nebulizers’ pneumatic nebulizers’ and mesh nebulizers. The ease in handling of nebulizers’ efficient design for drug delivery’ and low cost of the device have made the jet nebulizers the largest segment. Among them breath actuated is the fastest growing type of jet nebulizer. The increased efficacy of mesh nebulizers over the others has made them the fastest growing segment of the market. The market is also witnessing various mergers’ acquisitions’ and collaborations among the top players’ which is defining the future of the global nebulizers market.

Key Players: Philips Healthcare’ Becton Dickinson and Company’ Pari GmbH’ Omron Corp.’ Medtronic’ Salter Lab’ Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare’ GF Health Products’ Allied Healthcare’ and other predominate & niche players.

Competitive Analysis: Currently’ the pneumatic nebulizers are dominating the global nebulizers market. A lot of new players are focusing on developing smart devices to provide real-time end-to-end services and to gain future business opportunities. Many major players in the market are launching new products to maintain their leadership in the market. Apart from this’ the big players are acquiring small companies in the market to enhance their product portfolio and maintain their market leadership. For instance’ in September 2014′ Omron Healthcare acquired NS Indstria de Aparelhos Medicos to expand its nebulizer portfolio and strengthen its product sales in Brazil.

Benefits: The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of nebulizers in various end-users and regions. With that’ key stakeholders can know about the major trends’ drivers’ investments’ vertical player’s initiatives’ government initiatives toward the nebulizers adoption in the upcoming years along with the details of commercial devices available in the market. Moreover’ the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally’ the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

