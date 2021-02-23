The U.S. Cath Labs Market: Overview

The U.S. cath labs market is likely to gain upward revenues curve during the assessment period of 2019 to 2029. One of the key factors attributed to this growth is rising cases of cardiovascular diseases together with increased need for committed cardiac catheterization services in the country.

An upcoming research report by TMRR on the U.S. cath labs market provides complete study of all factors that show positive or negative impact on the growth of this market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. In addition to this, the report sheds light on various challenges and opportunities in this market. This aside, the study offers detailed analysis of various business strategies employed by key players to maintain their prominent position in the U.S. market for cath labs.

Facilities and equipment are two important parameters used for the study of the U.S. cath labs market. Based on services, the U.S. market for cath labs is classified into therapeutic and diagnostic.

The U.S. Cath Labs Market: Growth Dynamics

The U.S. cath labs market is gathering prodigious expansion opportunities on the back of plethora of factors. In recent years, there is remarkable growth in cases of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) and heart failure (HF) in the population of middle-age group. One of the key reasons for this scenario is acceptance of unhealthy lifestyles by major population living in this country. Thus, upward graph of SSA and HF cases is likely to boost the expansion opportunities in the U.S. cath labs market in the forthcoming years.

The U.S. healthcare sector is known as one of the sturdiest healthcare sectors in the world. Several hospitals and other healthcare providers in the country are incorporating technologically advanced products in their regular work processes. This factor is stimulating the growth of the U.S. cath labs market.

In recent period, there is rise in cardiovascular cases in the U.S. This situation is resulted into increased coronary angioplasty surgeries. Apart from this, the country is witnessing noteworthy growth in elder population, which is at higher risk of cardiac health issues. All these factors are working in favor of the U.S. cath labs market.

The spending power of major population from the U.S. is improved. As a result, people living in this country are growing expenditure on their healthcare. This aside, there is substantial growth in number of interventional cardiologists in private as well as government hospitals. These factors are fueling the expansion of the U.S. cath labs market.

The U.S. Cath Labs Market: Competitive Analysis

Presence of many active players makes the competitive landscape of the U.S. cath labs market highly intense. Major market enterprises are utilizing many strategies including mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and collaborations. These moves are helping vendors to achieve and maintain their leading position in the U.S. cath labs market. Apart from this, several players are growing focus on strengthening their product portfolio. As a result, they are engaged into new product launch activities.

The list of key players in the U.S. cath labs market includes:

Shimadzu Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Johnson & Johnson

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Medtronic

B. Braun Melsungen AG

