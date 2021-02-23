Preclinical Isolated Organ Perfusion System Market: Overview

Perfusion systems for solid organ preservation are crucial in transplantation and for preclinical research. Transplantation demand for liver, pancreas, intestine, and kidney has also spurred the adoption of perfusion systems in clinical trials. The technology has evolved from static cold storage to an array of dynamic techniques that gives a comprehensive information of organ quality and viability. Growing body of research and multicenter clinical trials on various preservation systems on isolated organ systems is a key factor fueling investments in preclinical isolated organ perfusion system market.

Strides made in machine preservation technology are opening new avenues in the preclinical isolated organ perfusion system market. Some of the major end users in the market are industrial laboratories, CROs, and public and private academic research institutes.

The study on the preclinical isolated organ perfusion system market offers a critical assessment of recent clinical avenues, major technological advances in perfusion systems, strategies adopted by new entrants, and the encompassing regulatory avenues. The report offers evidence-based insights into key trend, the share and size of various segments, and the regions that might be outliers to the predominant trends.

Preclinical Isolated Organ Perfusion System Market: Key Trends

The growing research on near-normothermic perfusion systems is boosting the expansion of the market. These are especially useful in preserving organs from non-heart-beating donors. Advent of better perfusion protocols has helped pave way to new body of research in liver, heart, kidney, and lung. In this case, non-invasive measurements have earned special attention among researchers. In coming years, growing research on advanced research-grade systems will help contract research systems meet the updated regulatory norms.

Among patient populations, the demand for dynamic perfusion systems for long-term graft outcomes has also boosted the growth of the c The need for prolonged normothermic kidney preservation method will open new avenue in the preclinical isolated organ perfusion system market.

Preclinical Isolated Organ Perfusion System Market: Competitive Assessment

In recent years, several studies related to the perfusion and re‐conditioning methods for abdominal organs have shed light on new capabilities that can be achieved in preclinical isolated organ perfusion systems, particularly in kidney. A large number of studies have taken place in Europe and North America. Another area that is attracting considerable interest is intestinal transplantation.

Investors have to frequently grapple with ethical concerns over the use of small animals. Compounding this problem, high cost is also a key concern. All these aspects form a key part of the competitive dynamics in the preclinical isolated organ perfusion system market.

Some of the players who are relentlessly looking for new avenues in the preclinical isolated organ perfusion system market are World Precision Instruments Inc., Radnoti LLC, MDE GmbH, Harvard Bioscience Inc., emka TECHNOLOGIES S.A.S, Danish Myo Technology AS, and ADInstruments Pty Ltd.

Some of the top players in the market are expanding their services by offering wide range of software and hardware solutions in pharmacology and toxicology research community.

Preclinical Isolated Organ Perfusion System Market: Regional Assessment

North America and Europe have been offering several attractive revenue streams for the research community. The regional markets have been witnessed rapid pace of growth, fueled by growing body of multicenter clinical trials on improving the success rate of transplantation of kidney, liver, and intestine. Asia Pacific is also emerging as a promising market.

