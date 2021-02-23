Tue. Feb 23rd, 2021

Atlantic Financial Management

All News

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Highlights On Evolution 2028

Byajinkya

Feb 23, 2021

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market: Overview

With electrification of vehicles taking the automotive industry by storm, the demand for adequate temperature maintenance of batteries for their peak performance is also on a constant high. This according to research is the predominant factor accelerating the growth of automotive battery thermal management system market.

New Launches of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Designs Swaying Competition Landscape

Some of the most prominent players actively participating in the competitive landscape of global automotive battery thermal management system market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Mahle Behr GmbH, Hanon Systems, Dana Incorporated, LG Chem., Gentherm Incorporated, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, CapTherm Systems, and VOSS Automotive. While a majority of these players in automotive battery thermal management system market continue to enter strategic collaborations with other market leaders, a significant number of them are emphasizing new product launches in automotive battery thermal management system marketplace.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=4674

  • Hyundai Motor Company recently introduced an innovative battery thermal management design in their new Kona Electric (2019). After the Jaguar I-PACE, Chevrolet Bolt EV, and the upcoming lineup of Audi e-tron, Hyundai has launched a new automotive battery thermal management system for an entire new generation of all-EVs. Unlike most other battery thermal management designs that have been using a fan for automotive battery thermal management (of their battery packs), Hyundai’s new design involves liquid-cooling of the Kona pack battery cells.
  • Looking at the sensitivity of Li-ion batteries powering EVs to extreme cold temperatures, Tesla, Inc. has been focusing efforts on boosting performance of their EVs on ice and snow through automotive battery thermal management system innovations.

EV Sales Mounting, Pushing Need for Automotive Battery Thermal Management System

Spectacular expansion of the electric vehicles market and subsequently increasing demand for improved vehicle efficiency and enhanced battery performance remain the key determinants boosting the need for automotive battery thermal management system. Soaring consumer inclination towards purchasing advanced lithium-ion batteries to keep in pace with the global sustainability quotient is cited as a strong factor fueling automotive battery thermal management system adoption.

Fast EV Battery Charging Pushing Demand for Effective Automotive Battery Thermal Management System

While passenger cars remain a highly sought after category of vehicles adopting effective automotive battery thermal management system, electric buses, LCVs, and electric coaches are gradually registering significant growth in terms of automotive battery thermal management system adoption. Following elevating EV sales, the charging infrastructure is constantly evolving, coupled with the development of rapid electric vehicle chargers. Moreover, consistently improving performance and life of batteries and steadily falling EV prices on the flipside, are collectively bolstering the growth outlook of automotive battery thermal management system market.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4674

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Witnessing Significant Adoption within Developing Asian Countries

Asia Pacific has been a key market for penetration of automotive battery thermal management systems, which can been attributed to the ever-thriving automotive industry, adoption of avant-garde technologies, and most importantly – consistently increasing demand for EVs. The region is also rapidly moving to a sustainable vehicular emission strategy by luring consumers with various tax exemptions and subsidies on EVs and HEVs, which further points to positive prospects of the region’s automotive battery thermal management system market. With soaring acceptance from evolving consumer demographics and tightening regulatory standards related to electric and hybrid vehicles, especially in Asia’s developing markets, it is more likely that automotive battery thermal management system market will continue to discover high potential opportunities in the years to come.

Solid State Batteries Vs Li-ion Batteries – What Is More Popular in Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market?

Lithium-ion batteries have been a preferred choice among EV manufacturers owing to their light weight, high density, endurance, and significantly low self-discharge rate. However, attributed to compact size, superior energy density, and excellent battery endurance, solid state batteries are gaining ground in recent years. Driven by this trend, solid state batteries are thus likely to discover promising sales opportunities in automotive battery thermal management system market in the near future.

Segmentation: Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market

On the basis of technology, the automotive battery thermal management system market is segmented into –

  1. Passive Automotive Battery Thermal Management System
  2. Active Automotive Battery Thermal Management System

By the type of battery, the automotive battery thermal management system market is classified into –

  1. Solid-state Batteries
  2. Conventional Batteries

Based on the type of vehicle, the automotive battery thermal management system market is categorized into –

  1. Commercial Vehicles
  2. Passenger Vehicles

By propulsion, the automotive battery thermal management system market is segmented into –

  1. Fuel Cell Vehicles
  2. Hybrid Electric Vehicles
  3. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles
  4. Battery Electric Vehicles

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/automotive-battery-thermal-management-system-market

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

https://atlanticfinancialmanagement.co.uk/

By ajinkya

Related Post

All News

Online Booking Software Market Report SWOT Analysis, by Key Players: Booking Live, BookingBug, Checkfront, Rezdy, Acuity Scheduling, Appointy, Bookeo, Breezeworks, BookFresh (Square), SimplyBook.me, Planyo

Feb 23, 2021 anita_adroit
All News

Online Banking Market Research Report 2026 : ACI, Microsoft, Fiserv, Tata Consultancy Services, Cor Financial Solutions, Oracle, Temenos, Rockall Technologies, EdgeVerve Systems, Capital Banking, CGI

Feb 23, 2021 anita_adroit
All News

Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Market Report SWOT Analysis, by Key Players: Superior Energy Services, Schlumberger, Oil States International, Weatherford, Olayan, Key Energy Services, Hoover, Bloomberg Businessweek, Factiva, OneSource, Occidental Petroleum, Total, Shell, BP, Partex, KoGas, Respol, CNPC

Feb 23, 2021 anita_adroit

You missed

All News News

Global Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR By 2028||CryoLife, Inc, Merit Medical Systems., Protara Therapuetics, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health

Feb 23, 2021 Data Bridge Market Research
All News

Thick Broad-bean Sauce Market Insights, SWOT Analysis and Future Growth trend by Players – Shinho, Pixiandouban, Lee Kum Kee, Haitian, Youjiafoodstuffs, Sunfood, Fan Sao Guang Food LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Market Report 2021“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Thick Broad-bean Sauce market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Thick Broad-bean Sauce market. TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Thick Broad-bean Sauce market. Top Companies/Manufacturers:, Shinho, Pixiandouban, Lee Kum Kee, Haitian, Youjiafoodstuffs, Sunfood, Fan Sao Guang Food Market Segment by Product Type:Less than 500g, 500g-1000g, Greater than 1000g Market Segment by Application: Cold Dish, Hot Dishes Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2782444/global-thick-broad-bean-sauce-sales-marketFor Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here:https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2782444/global-thick-broad-bean-sauce-sales-marketBuy Now:https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/70368f2f78c03317dd8b51dae26089b8,0,1,global-thick-broad-bean-sauce-sales-marketCompetitive LandscapeCompetitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Thick Broad-bean Sauce market.Key questions answered in the report:What is the growth potential of the Thick Broad-bean Sauce market?Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Thick Broad-bean Sauce industry in the years to come?What are the key challenges that the global Thick Broad-bean Sauce market may face in the future?Which are the leading companies in the global Thick Broad-bean Sauce market?Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thick Broad-bean Sauce marketTOC1 Thick Broad-bean Sauce Market Overview1.1 Thick Broad-bean Sauce Product Scope1.2 Thick Broad-bean Sauce Segment by Type 1.2.1 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027) 1.2.2 Less than 500g 1.2.3 500g-1000g 1.2.4 Greater than 1000g1.3 Thick Broad-bean Sauce Segment by Application 1.3.1 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027) 1.3.2 Cold Dish 1.3.3 Hot Dishes1.4 Thick Broad-bean Sauce Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 1.4.1 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027) 1.4.2 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027) 1.4.3 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Thick Broad-bean Sauce Estimates and Forecasts by Region2.1 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 20272.2 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021) 2.2.1 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 2.2.2 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)2.3 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027) 2.3.1 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027) 2.3.2 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures 2.4.1 North America Thick Broad-bean Sauce Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 2.4.2 Europe Thick Broad-bean Sauce Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 2.4.3 China Thick Broad-bean Sauce Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 2.4.4 Japan Thick Broad-bean Sauce Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 2.4.5 Southeast Asia Thick Broad-bean Sauce Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 2.4.6 India Thick Broad-bean Sauce Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Competition Landscape by Players3.1 Global Top Thick Broad-bean Sauce Players by Sales (2016-2021)3.2 Global Top Thick Broad-bean Sauce Players by Revenue (2016-2021)3.3 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Thick Broad-bean Sauce as of 2020)3.4 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Average Price by Company (2016-2021)3.5 Manufacturers Thick Broad-bean Sauce Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Market Size by Type4.1 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021) 4.1.1 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 4.1.2 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 4.1.3 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Price by Type (2016-2021)4.2 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027) 4.2.1 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 4.2.2 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 4.2.3 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Market Size by Application5.1 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021) 5.1.1 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 5.1.2 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 5.1.3 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Price by Application (2016-2021)5.2 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027) 5.2.1 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 5.2.2 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 5.2.3 Global Thick Broad-bean Sauce Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Thick Broad-bean Sauce Market Facts & Figures6.1 North America Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales by Company 6.1.1 North America Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales by Company (2016-2021) 6.1.2 North America Thick Broad-bean Sauce Revenue by Company (2016-2021)6.2 North America Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Breakdown by Type 6.2.1 North America Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 6.2.2 North America Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)6.3 North America Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Breakdown by Application 6.3.1 North America Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 6.3.2 North America Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Thick Broad-bean Sauce Market Facts & Figures7.1 Europe Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales by Company 7.1.1 Europe Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales by Company (2016-2021) 7.1.2 Europe Thick Broad-bean Sauce Revenue by Company (2016-2021)7.2 Europe Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Breakdown by Type 7.2.1 Europe Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 7.2.2 Europe Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)7.3 Europe Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Breakdown by Application 7.3.1 Europe 137 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 7.3.2 Europe 137 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Thick Broad-bean Sauce Market Facts & Figures8.1 China Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales by Company 8.1.1 China Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales by Company (2016-2021) 8.1.2 China Thick Broad-bean Sauce Revenue by Company (2016-2021)8.2 China Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Breakdown by Type 8.2.1 China Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 8.2.2 China Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)8.3 China Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Breakdown by Application 8.3.1 China 245 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 8.3.2 China 245 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Thick Broad-bean Sauce Market Facts & Figures9.1 Japan Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales by Company 9.1.1 Japan Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales by Company (2016-2021) 9.1.2 Japan Thick Broad-bean Sauce Revenue by Company (2016-2021)9.2 Japan Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Breakdown by Type 9.2.1 Japan Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 9.2.2 Japan Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)9.3 Japan Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Breakdown by Application 9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Thick Broad-bean Sauce Market Facts & Figures10.1 Southeast Asia Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales by Company 10.1.1 Southeast Asia Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales by Company (2016-2021) 10.1.2 Southeast Asia Thick Broad-bean Sauce Revenue by Company (2016-2021)10.2 Southeast Asia Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Breakdown by Type 10.2.1 Southeast Asia Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 10.2.2 Southeast Asia Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)10.3 Southeast Asia Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Breakdown by Application 10.3.1 Southeast Asia Kiloton Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 10.3.2 Southeast Asia Kiloton Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Thick Broad-bean Sauce Market Facts & Figures11.1 India Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales by Company 11.1.1 India Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales by Company (2016-2021) 11.1.2 India Thick Broad-bean Sauce Revenue by Company (2016-2021)11.2 India Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Breakdown by Type 11.2.1 India Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 11.2.2 India Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)11.3 India Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Breakdown by Application 11.3.1 India Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 11.3.2 India Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Thick Broad-bean Sauce Business12.1 Shinho 12.1.1 Shinho Corporation Information 12.1.2 Shinho Business Overview 12.1.3 Shinho Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 12.1.4 Shinho Thick Broad-bean Sauce Products Offered 12.1.5 Shinho Recent Development12.2 Pixiandouban 12.2.1 Pixiandouban Corporation Information 12.2.2 Pixiandouban Business Overview 12.2.3 Pixiandouban Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 12.2.4 Pixiandouban Thick Broad-bean Sauce Products Offered 12.2.5 Pixiandouban Recent Development12.3 Lee Kum Kee 12.3.1 Lee Kum Kee Corporation Information 12.3.2 Lee Kum Kee Business Overview 12.3.3 Lee Kum Kee Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 12.3.4 Lee Kum Kee Thick Broad-bean Sauce Products Offered 12.3.5 Lee Kum Kee Recent Development12.4 Haitian 12.4.1 Haitian Corporation Information 12.4.2 Haitian Business Overview 12.4.3 Haitian Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 12.4.4 Haitian Thick Broad-bean Sauce Products Offered 12.4.5 Haitian Recent Development12.5 Youjiafoodstuffs 12.5.1 Youjiafoodstuffs Corporation Information 12.5.2 Youjiafoodstuffs Business Overview 12.5.3 Youjiafoodstuffs Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 12.5.4 Youjiafoodstuffs Thick Broad-bean Sauce Products Offered 12.5.5 Youjiafoodstuffs Recent Development12.6 Sunfood 12.6.1 Sunfood Corporation Information 12.6.2 Sunfood Business Overview 12.6.3 Sunfood Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 12.6.4 Sunfood Thick Broad-bean Sauce Products Offered 12.6.5 Sunfood Recent Development12.7 Fan Sao Guang Food 12.7.1 Fan Sao Guang Food Corporation Information 12.7.2 Fan Sao Guang Food Business Overview 12.7.3 Fan Sao Guang Food Thick Broad-bean Sauce Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 12.7.4 Fan Sao Guang Food Thick Broad-bean Sauce Products Offered 12.7.5 Fan Sao Guang Food Recent Development… 13 Thick Broad-bean Sauce Manufacturing Cost Analysis13.1 Thick Broad-bean Sauce Key Raw Materials Analysis 13.1.1 Key Raw Materials 13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Thick Broad-bean Sauce13.4 Thick Broad-bean Sauce Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers14.1 Marketing Channel14.2 Thick Broad-bean Sauce Distributors List14.3 Thick Broad-bean Sauce Customers 15 Market Dynamics15.1 Thick Broad-bean Sauce Market Trends15.2 Thick Broad-bean Sauce Drivers15.3 Thick Broad-bean Sauce Market Challenges15.4 Thick Broad-bean Sauce Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix17.1 Research Methodology 17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 17.1.2 Data Source17.2 Author List17.3 DisclaimerAbout Us:QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.   

Feb 23, 2021 hitesh
Energy News Pressroom

In-Vehicle Infotainment Market is thriving worldwide with Alpine Electronics, GARMIN, PIONEER, HARMAN INTERNATIONAL

Feb 23, 2021 contrivedatuminsights
All News

Online Booking Software Market Report SWOT Analysis, by Key Players: Booking Live, BookingBug, Checkfront, Rezdy, Acuity Scheduling, Appointy, Bookeo, Breezeworks, BookFresh (Square), SimplyBook.me, Planyo

Feb 23, 2021 anita_adroit