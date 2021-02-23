Tue. Feb 23rd, 2021

Person-to-person Payment Market Overall Study Report Analysis 2021-2030

The Person-to-person Payment market is expected to expand at a higher CAGR and touch the valuation of XX Mn/Bn during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, highlights a new research report added to the document repository of RMoz. The report titled “Person-to-person Payment Market Report” gives bird’s-eye view of the global Person-to-person Payment market for the assessment period 2020–2030.

The global Person-to-person Payment market report provides a detailed assessment of the market size region-wise and globally, sales analysis, local and global market players and their impact, crucial trends, recent developments, new product launches, opportunities, trade regulations, market growth analysis, and technological innovations. The Person-to-person Payment market analysts offer an evidence-based assessment of opportunities in key growth areas in various segments.

The Person-to-person Payment market is estimated to be $$ Bn from USD $$ Bn in 2030. According to our estimates, The global Person-to-person Payment market will grow at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of xx.yy% during 2020– 2030.

Some of the critical business stakeholders incorporated in the study are:

Key players in the global Person-to-person Payment market covered in Chapter 12:

  • One97 Communications Ltd.
  • PayPal Pte. Ltd.
  • TransferWise Ltd.
  • SnapCash
  • CurrencyFair LTD
  • clearXchange.
  • Dwolla, Inc.
  • Tencent.
  • Square, Inc.
  • Circle Internet Financial Limited

    The report performs segmentation of the global Person-to-person Payment market depending on many crucial parameters such as product, end-use industry, application, and region. Moving forward, it sheds light on various demand and consumption patterns of numerous products available in the market for Person-to-person Payment .

    Depending on product and application, the global Person-to-person Payment market is classified into:

    In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Person-to-person Payment market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
    WeChat
    WhatsApp
    Messenger
    LINE
    Venmo
    PayPal
    Hike
    Zelle
    Square Cash

    In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Person-to-person Payment market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
    Retail Payments
    Travels & Hospitality Payments
    Transportation & Logistics Payments
    Energy & Utilities Payments

    Key Insights and Growth Dynamics Covered in the Global Person-to-person Payment Market Report:

    1. What are the characteristics of the Global [Insert key word] space and market?
    2. What strategies top players are mulling to gain resilience in the backdrop of worldwide disruptions caused by Covid-19?
    3. What product/end-use industry segments in the Person-to-person Payment market are expected to gather traction by the end of the forecast period?
    4. What is the nature of the vendor landscape in key regional markets?
    5. How will the change in regulations in key countries affect their revenue contribution?
    6. Which impediments and challenges have affected the lucrativeness of the leading regional markets?
    7. Which areas in emerging markets will attract sizable investments in the coming years?

