Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2029

Feb 22, 2021

The Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics market is expected to expand at a higher CAGR and touch the valuation of XX Mn/Bn during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, highlights a new research report added to the document repository of RMoz. The report titled “Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market Report” gives bird’s-eye view of the global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics market for the assessment period 2020–2030.

ResearchMoz’s business study describes the current Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics market size and market forecast, market prospects, leading drivers and constraints, regulatory scenario, industry trend, promotional campaigns and marketing, price research, the competitive environment to help companies make decisions. The data in the Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics market study focuses on historical and recent market dynamics that aid investment decisions. ResearchMoz’s Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics market report mainly includes product sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, projection, and marketing, and the details here include companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc.

The Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ Mn/Bn by the end of the forecast period 2020– 2030.

The latest study on the global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics market makes a successful attempt to make in-detail evaluation of all factors supporting or impeding the overall market growth. Besides, it sheds light on historical and present trends in this market. Moving forward, it also offers forecasts on potential market trends and the impact of all these trends on the growth of the global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics market in the forthcoming years.

As the Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics market continues to transition to a new normal caused by Covid-19, leading vendors and enthusiastic aspirants looking for perfect market penetration can achieve viable signals about the various market developments that drive high revenue growth.

Some of the critical business stakeholders incorporated in the study are:

Key players in the global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics market covered in Chapter 12:

  • SAP SE
  • Zemantis
  • Angoss Software Corporation
  • IBM Corporation
  • Angoss Software
  • SAS Institute Inc.
  • Pegasystems
  • Versium Inc.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Tableau
  • Alteryx
  • Teradata Corporation
  • Infor Inc.
  • Accenture PLC
  • TIBCO
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Salesforce.com

    The Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics market report is intended to aid industry decisions and investment priorities for multiple stakeholders, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and merchants.

    The use of survey tools, polls, and qualitative or quantitative analysis in the context of marketing studies, allows managers to have important information on the environment in which their companies operate:

    • Marketing studies ;
    • Competitive analyzes;
    • New business opportunities;
    • Design of new services.

    Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market: Segmentation

    In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
    Behavioral Analytics
    Marketing Analytics
    Talent Analytics
    Collection Analytics
    Supply-Chain Analytics
    Other Types

    In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
    Finance
    Marketing & Sales
    Manufacturing
    Operations Management
    Supply-Chain Management
    Human Resource

