Global Cloud-based Database Security Market: Overview

From the past few years with the rapid adoption of cloud-based solutions by enterprises the need for improving the cloud-based database security is increasing rapidly. For improving the performance, organizations are moving to the cloud-based IT infrastructure due to which the demand for Cloud-based Database Security is also increasing rapidly. In addition to this, the vendors of Cloud-based Database Security are expected to notice a significant opportunity over a forecast period due to the advancements in cloud technology which is ultimately fuelling the demand for Cloud-based Database Security. The rapid increase in cloud networks and virtualization is another factor in creating a need for cloud-based database security as data and applications are now more becoming more portable and distributed across a wide variety of networks.

The cloud-based database security is used for security applications, and the security majors need to last for the duration as software in the cloud. The data generated and stored at the clouds are massive and need to be protected to retain the privacy of customers as well as enterprises and for which the cloud-based database security is used for limiting the access, authentication, and other functions. Considering the factors as mentioned above, the demand for cloud-based database security is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period.

Global Cloud-based Database Security Market: Drivers and Restraints

One of the prime factor fuelling the growth of Cloud-based Database Security market is a substantial increase in organization operations by using the handheld devices such as smartphones, tablets, and others. As cloud access to users is given through devices which can result in the issues related to data privacy which can be ultimately maintained using the Cloud-based Database Security. In addition to this, an increasing number of threats such as data breach, account hacking, loss of data and others are creating a new potential market opportunity for Cloud-based Database Security. The increasing number of cyber-attacks is another factor fuelling the Cloud-based Database Security market as the number of attacks on cloud database is increasing rapidly and Cloud-based Database Security is emerging out as an effective way to prevent these attacks. The rapid adoption of cloud-based solutions by organisations for improving performance, scalability, availability, and reduce the cost of total deployment is parallel creating a demand for Cloud-based Database Security from these enterprises to maintain security. On the other hand, less adoption rate for cloud-based database security is one of the major challenge for the growth of cloud-based database security market.

Global Cloud-based Database Security Market: Segmentation

The global cloud-based database security market is segmented by considering the type, industry, and region.

Segmentation Based on Type:

The cloud-based database security market is segmented on the basis of type into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. This segmentation is performed by considering types of clouds adopting the cloud-based database security for safety improvement.

Segmentation Based on Industry:

The cloud-based database security market is segmented on the basis of industry. These industries are using the cloud based solutions in their daily operations and for maintaining the security over cloud the organisations from this industries are demanding the Cloud-based Database Security. On the basis of industries, Cloud-based Database Security market is segmented into retail, BFSI, government, IT & Telecommunication, and others.

Segmentation Based on Region:

The cloud-based database security market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the South East Asia and Others of Asia Pacific, Japan, China, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Cloud-based Database Security Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global cloud-based database security market includes IBM Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Oracle Corporation, Imperva Inc., Informatica Ltd, Gemalto NV, and others. The cloud-based database security players are constantly focusing on improving the database safety stored over cloud. Also, cloud-based database security vendors are continually undergoing constant innovations from the past few years..

Global Cloud-based Database Security Market: Region Wise Outlook

North America region is expected to hold significant market share in the global cloud-based database security market over the forecast period due to the increasing focus of organizations in BFSI sector to improve the cloud-based database security. Western Europe is the second largest market for cloud-based database security due increasing government regulations for improving the safety such as GDPR law. Due to such regulations, the need to maintaining effective security is increasing and which is maintained by using cloud-based database security. The South East Asia and Others of Asia Pacific region cloud-based database security market is expected to grow at significant CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of cloud-based services ultimately fuelling the cloud-based database security market. The MEA cloud-based database security market is expected to grow at moderate CAGR due to less adoption rate for advanced technologies.

